15 years of the iPhone put Apple in business





When he laughed at the arrival of the first iPhone, then-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer made it clear that he didn’t think Apple was likely to succeed.

Things have changed a lot since Apple introduced the iPhone in January 2007.

The product that changed everything

At the time, Apple was the iPod company, and PowerPC Macs were viable and underpowered. Today, the company is an iPhone maker whose iPads have taken the netbook industry by storm and his entry-level Macs with custom silicon offer low-energy computing performance that rivals the best PCs.

Today, with PC sales declining and Mac sales accelerating, Microsoft is not a significant player in mobile.

Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything, said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO at the time.

Ballmer of the history show laughed in response.

Only one of them was wrong.

The iPhone dialed Apple into the enterprise

When it comes to businesses, PCs may be in place, but the share is changing and mobile devices are changing the way business is done.

Mobile momentum means Apple is growing in every category it plays in the enterprise computing arena. As Ballmer’s laugh fades into history, it looks like it will be at least his decade before Cupertino gains more than his PR-driven foothold in his computing business. When employees have a choice, they regularly choose her iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

One of the biggest bugs Ballmer mentioned was the cost. But today costs are much better understood. According to Total Cost of Ownership studies, the initial cost of Apple products may seem high, but the savings in tech support costs and the loyalty and productivity benefits of giving employees choice make up for it. Compensate for

The iPhone won mindshare, and both the iPad and the iPhone have blown under the wings of the Bring Your Own Device trend and employee choice that characterize today’s enterprise IT deployments.

When free costs the world

We also have a better understanding of the “free” risks in technology.

Years of data collection by dark advertising networks, tech companies, and social media have revealed threats to civil liberties, political consensus, and human rights. If you look around, you’ll see that privacy is not just a personal matter, but a fabric that threatens our way of life.

That’s why Apple works where it can. And where you can’t do that, like China, you see results. Why would loss of privacy play out differently elsewhere?

Apple isn’t happy with its enterprise push

Companies that are complacent with the status quo do not prioritize security, do not organize good deals for enterprise customers with telecom networks, and do not actively support enterprise evolution to support an ecosystem of MDMs and security providers. .

Companies that are content with the status quo don’t focus on constant development of new enterprise-friendly APIs. Apple Business Essentials, Apple Pay, Apple Card and Tap to Pay are not offered. And we’re certainly not prepared to introduce what we’re expecting to be a giant leap in collaboration in the form of AR goggles.

This focus on the business market has produced tangible prizes: Apple held 23% of the U.S. enterprise PC market at some point last year, but this is where Apple made its 2007 sophisticated communicator/ When we introduced the music player/web browser paradigm, it was something no one could have imagined.

At the time, few would have believed that Apple would be capable of such large-scale playback. But it was possible.

You can also measure effectiveness by simply looking at the US Statcounter operating system statistics to see how things have changed. Apple’s Mac/iOS systems together account for over 40% of his total US web traffic by OS, and Android accounts for over 22% of his.

Transformation Continues

I’m starting to lose track of how many tech leaders are telling me now that Apple will dominate the company in the next few years. For that, we can thank his 15 years on the iPhone (and several years of mobile exploration on the iPad). Every business wants to have an app these days and reach out to others through every mobile channel available.

Mobile is more than just a consumer strategy, business communications, data processing, and back-end services—an area where Microsoft seems to shine—are integral to today’s businesses. Not just copiers and fax machines, but the iPhone-driven wave of mobile transformation has replaced these products and revolutionized the way we live, work and play. Apple’s dominance reflects this. The company doesn’t always hit the right fit, but Apple’s mission to build easy-to-use systems that enable rather than get in the way has proven its worth over time.

new world era

The iPhone will also bring an era of software power and sophistication never before seen in a mobile device, completely redefining what users can do with their mobile phones, Apple said when it unveiled the device. .

Fifteen years later, it’s hard to see how you could think about it differently.

