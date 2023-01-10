From LA to Baltimore, meet 10 companies in the latest Techstars Equitech Accelerator





UpSurge Baltimore and Techstars announced today the 10 newest participants in the Techstars Equitech Accelerator, including technologies and innovations to tackle issues as diverse as visual impairment, access to mental health services, agricultural loss from insects, hair care and more. Includes companies developing

Launched with the first cohort announced in late 2021, the accelerator is named after the ‘equitech’ concept. This is what UpSurge is all about, envisioning Baltimore as a model for pursuing equitable and inclusive development of other cities’ tech scenes. Work from the beginning in Baltimore. His second cohort of accelerators includes a variety of founders who have been announced to “from underrepresented communities” or otherwise overcome systemic divides and form core parts of their businesses or products. will be

“We are partnering with Techstars to bring its acclaimed accelerator model to Baltimore, expanding on the work being done here, enhancing the city’s profile as a top-tier innovation hub, and creating new opportunities through technological innovation. We have elevated the Equitech movement to create the future,” said Jamie McDonald, CEO of UpSurge Baltimore, in the announcement.

According to the press release, this year’s companies were selected from hundreds of applicants with less than 3% of the votes. Half of the cohort is rooted in the Baltimore area and includes the following companies:

CyDeploy, the cybersecurity company whose AI-powered test system has been adopted by Divaneering Lab, a roster of 2022 RealLIST Startups, created Spundle. Spundle is a blow-dryer for wigs and similar detached hairpieces, designed to reduce the time and heat damage associated with other tasks. Hand Dryer THE MOST is a developer of multi-purpose hairstyling tools and products for black women and other women of color who want to embrace their natural hair (by the way, the founders in this DC mural See Dawn Myers) CTO Adam Goodwin was one of RealLIST Engineers in 2022 for fighting vector-borne diseases. I participated.

From Los Angeles to Brooklyn, here are the remaining companies accepted into this year’s cohort:

BlackHedge (Jacksonville, Fla.) and Frontline Gig (Norfolk, Va.), fintech developers that use AI to provide a platform that helps individual investors predict stock market trends and better manage their investment portfolios. ), a gig work facilitation app that helps source workers for cleanups. is a company that promotes hyperlocal supply chains by letting willing neighbors with storage space store people’s packages.Angeles, Calif.), TechRow (New York, NY), a platform that helps people of color find and build communities that support mental health issues, and his VR-driven learning immersive in schools and other educational institutions. Media companies that provide experiences

As with last year, the newest cohort will conduct a 13-week program that includes an educational component, mentorship and networking opportunities, culminating in Demo Day on April 6th. Spring and Femly, Tech Company of the Year at last year’s Technical.ly Awards.

-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/startups/techstars-equitech-accelerator-cohort-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos