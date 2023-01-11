UK launches 7 million technology fund to decarbonise freight and spur innovation





The government yesterday launched the £7m Freight Innovation Fund (FIF) to fund up to 36 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), potentially making freight delivery across the UK more efficient and cleaner. there is. We then work with leading companies to develop innovations to make freight more efficient, resilient and greener.

The fund aims to help SMEs deploy new technologies and working methods to deliver potentially huge efficiencies and emission reductions across the sector.

This could include ways to organize containers better so that they can be dismantled more easily at the end of the journey, and ways to improve links between rail, sea and road transport. , the official release says.

The fund was announced last year as part of the government’s Future of Freight plan. This is the first-ever cross-modal and cross-government scheme for the UK freight sector.

It targets five priorities for the freight sector identified in the plan: cost-effective, reliable, resilient, environmentally sustainable and socially valued. and

The fund aims to support ideas and technologies specifically to address three long-standing problems in the cargo sector. How to improve the difficulties of intermodal transport and how large shipments are split into smaller shipments. This helps reduce emissions and traffic. Improvements in cargo delivery at ports across different modes of transport could have ripple effects in timing, efficiency and predictability of the rest of the journey.

The Future of Freight plan sets out a strategy for government and industry to work closely together to achieve world-class, seamless freight flows across the UK’s roads, rail, sea, air and canals.

The plan also explains how identifying a national freight network will help us better understand freight movements and their value to the economy.

