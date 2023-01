GM, Ford, Google partner to push ‘virtual’ power plant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – GM, Ford, Google and solar power makers said on Wednesday they would work together to develop standards to expand the use of virtual power plants (VPPs). We are in short supply.

The energy transition nonprofit RMI will host the Virtual Power Plant Partnership (VP3), an initiative that also aims to shape policies to encourage the use of the system, the companies said.

Virtual power plants pool thousands of distributed energy resources, such as electric cars and electric heaters controlled by smart thermostats.

With customer permission, advanced software is used to switch batteries in thousands of homes, such as EVs, from charge mode to discharge mode, or to turn off electricity-using devices such as water heaters. We are responding to power shortages by means such as encouraging their consumption.

The VPP has created or expanded tax incentives for electric vehicles, electric water heaters, solar panels and other devices that can regulate output and consumption to smooth grid loads through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2021. and is expected to grow exponentially.

RMI estimates that VPP could reduce U.S. peak demand by 60 gigawatts (the average consumption of 50 million households) by 2030, and more than 200 GW by 2050.

“Virtual power plants will enable grid planners and grid operators to (better manage) the increasing demand for electricity from vehicles, buildings, and industry, while addressing the ongoing challenges of extreme weather and aging physical infrastructure. It allows us to maintain grid reliability in the face of hurricanes,” said Mark Dyson, managing director of the Carbon-Free Power Program at RMI.

Rob Thlerkeld, director of global energy strategy at General Motors (GM.N), told Reuters that VP3 “will demonstrate that electric vehicles can be a reliable asset for retailers and retail transmission companies. I can do it,” he said. An asset to homeowners and fleet customers. ”

VPPs are already improving grid reliability in countries such as Germany and Australia, as well as some states in the United States.

During last August’s extreme heat wave, the wholesale market operator, the California Independent System Operator, called for dispatching power to all available resources, including VPPs, to avoid power outages. The Google Nest smart thermostat helped reduce the load.

Parag Chokshi, Director of Nest Renew at Google, said:

Other founding members of VP3 include Ford (FN), SunPower (SPWR.O) and Sunrun (RUN.O).

