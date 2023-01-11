google: CCI orders hamper Android growth, Google tells SC





Google says India’s antitrust order against the company would require it to amend existing contracts, introduce new licensing agreements and alter existing arrangements with more than 1,100 device makers and thousands of app developers. So it could slow down the growth of the Android ecosystem.

The search engine giant said in its appeal to the Supreme Court that the Indian Competition Commission’s order to make changes to the Android ecosystem would require the company to make sweeping changes to its Android mobile platform. . It will cause permanent and irreparable damage to Google, device makers, Indian consumers, app developers and the Indian economy at large.

In a petition challenging the National Corporate Law Tribunal’s denial of interim relief to the CCI order, Google said that the rectification order issued by the competition regulator was based entirely on speculation and that it He said he didn’t pay attention to the damage it could do to stakeholders in the Android ecosystem. .

For example, if a court were to hear a full appeal and ultimately rule in Google’s favour, it would not be able to undo the damage to user safety that would have already been caused to the ecosystem. , Google said in a filing accessed by ET.

Furthermore, even if Google were to change its contract to comply with the Commission’s instructions, the damages caused to users, the damages to the ecosystem of phone makers and app developers, and the damages to Google’s reputation would be irreparable. said it would not be possible to return to .

For example, users affected by malware or viruses are permanently damaged. They are also unlikely to return to Google’s platform and will switch to a competitor, Google said in a petition, which was not made public.

Find stories that interest you Google has claimed that the Android ecosystem is on the verge of stopping in India. This is on the order of antitrust regulators who have fined Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, his Rs 1,337 crore. India’s smartphone market share is 97%, which has imposed many restrictions on smartphone manufacturers.

Google has expressed concerns about the CCI-requested limits. The company believes it is far harsher than the European Commission’s ruling in 2018 against Android mobile device makers and Android’s strategically important markets like India.

No other jurisdiction has sought such sweeping changes based on similar conduct, Google said in its filing.

The company has asked the Supreme Court to stay the CCI-mandated remedies effective January 19, court documents said Tuesday. The case is likely to be heard in the next few days.

Last week, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refused to impose a fine of INR 1,337 crore imposed on Google India by CCI. At a hearing last Wednesday, the company directed him to deposit 10% of the fine with his NCLAT registry.

In its petition to NCLAT, Google claimed that no credible market participant asked CCI to intervene or complained about the company’s actions in the Android mobile device market.

The company also alleged that the CCI Director General (DG) failed to conduct a fair, balanced and legally sound investigation.

During the hearing, Google told NCLAT that the competition regulator’s order was clearly erroneous, full of errors, and copied from the European Commission’s order.

In an email reply to ET, the European Commission said it had no comment to offer on the allegations.

