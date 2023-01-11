8 Cool New Innovations From This Year’s Consumer Electronics Show





Valeo’s booth at CES 2023 in Las Vegas showcases examples of computing hardware architectures that will support AR and IR environments in cars of the near future. Robin Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Every early January, journalists, investors, startup founders, and other tech insiders gather at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the festive Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This year’s spectacle featured all the usual suspects: new electric cars, thin laptops, and big, nice screens. We also introduced wild technologies that the future is here that may or may not come true in the real world. And there were inventions designed to help, such as wellness devices and technology aimed at making the world more connected and less lonely. , spread over 2.2 million square feet.

Here, we’ve rounded up eight of the neatest and most promising innovations. There were quite a few this year.

real flying car

The term flying car has become shorthand for a future that never materialized. But wait, because that future may finally be here.California-based company Asuka has unveiled a working prototype of a flying car that could hit the production line as early as 2026. says there is Known as the Prototype, the A5 resembles a mashup of cars, helicopters and planes. The sleek, chunky lines of Little Tikes toys. It has a range of 250 miles, retractable wings, and uses electricity for takeoff and landing. It has a parachute big enough to keep the whole car on the ground if something goes wrong. Assuming FAA approval, co-founder Guy Kaplinsky said he expects this to happen within a month. Is the future of our Jetsons finally here? Maybe give it a shot.

health tracking toilet pod

A lot of CES is glamorous, flashy, and cool. The Withings U-Scan is a small pod that clips inside your toilet to test your pee. Not exactly a flying car. But honestly, this is certainly a useful idea for far more people. U-Scan comes with three cartridges, each with a different purpose. The first tracks menstrual cycles and fertility by measuring hormone levels. This can be very helpful for those trying to achieve or avoid pregnancy. The second cartridge is for measuring nutritional status. Are you getting enough protein? Are you getting enough vitamin C? The third is for use by medical professionals to monitor patient conditions at home, for clinical trials and medical research.

The pod communicates data via a phone app and is said to even be able to identify user-specific urine stream signatures with radar-based stream IDs. Withings hopes to bring the U-Scan to market later this year for around $500. [We] The company’s CEO, Mathieu Letombe, said in a statement that the company looks forward to announcing more cartridges on an ongoing basis, as well as medical applications for the technology.

Accident Prevention Car Door Kenneth Hsi, Global Sales & Marketing Chief Operating Officer of HCMF Group, Su-Wei Chang, Founder and President of TMYTEK, Jeffrey Hsi, CTO of HCMF Group, and Co. Ethan Lin, Founder and Vice President of TMYTEK’s HCMF Group, will unveil door sensing technology at CES 2023.

Cyclists call it a door ring. You were in a bike lane when someone in a parked car suddenly opened the door and you were slammed into it. A 2011 study of bicycle accidents in Chicago found that up to one-fifth of bicycle accidents, including fatalities, were caused by bicycle accidents. At his CES this year, two of his companies in Taiwan working together unveiled technology that could help. A unique millimeter-wave radar embedded in the car can quickly sense the approach of a fast-moving object. This allows the sensor-equipped car doors to warn or close.

Until the door control unit hits the market, drivers only need to practice Dutch reach. Open the car door with your other hand, then turn around and look behind you to look for an oncoming vehicle or vehicle.

Latest updates for Smell-O-Vision

Introducing the OVR ION3. This is for everyone who wants the most #immersive and premium #digital experience with wearable, wireless and digital scent. It will be available to all consumers later this year.

— OVR Technology – CES #51365 (@OvrTechnology) January 6, 2023

Smell is one of the most powerful senses for evoking memories and emotions. So, as virtual reality becomes more and more real, it makes sense for scent to be built in. Vermont-based OVR does just that, unveiling scent cartridges that add scent to virtual worlds. Did. Not only does OVR make video games cool (imagine the smell of pizza and motor-his oil creeping through the dark streets of a fictional futuristic city), but it also calms patients using VR in therapeutic settings. He says OVR that it helps The Washington Post says it’s the first iteration of what might one day look as natural as the scent of grass in a park.

$99 Hearing Aid JLab

The Food and Drug Administration made hearing aids available over the counter last year, but hearing aids are still incredibly expensive, averaging $2,000 per ear. Her JLab, an audio company, wants to cut that price by a factor of 20 with its new $99 hearing aids. The iOS- and Android-compatible device should hit the market this fall. There is a possibility.

self-driving stroller

Your parents are probably familiar with this scenario. I went for a walk with my baby and quickly decided that I didn’t want to sit in the stroller. Thank you so much. One arm remains holding the writhing child while the other tries to maneuver the stroller. Canadian company Glxkind has you covered with the new Ella stroller. The stroller can be driven automatically while you are holding your baby. In addition, the motor adds propulsion when going uphill, and brakes when going downhill to prevent runaway. It also has a 360-degree sensor that warns of dangers such as approaching cars. It retails for around $3,300 and has no set release date.

live translation glasses

Over the past decade, translation apps have changed travel. But what if you never had to reach for your phone? Chinese electronics company TCL has debuted the RayNeo X2 AR glasses. It can translate conversations live and directly into your ears. CNET reporter Scott Stein describes the experience of suddenly understanding a room full of Chinese speakers while wearing glasses as impressive. However, as he added, the live transcription also shows what everyone listening is saying, myself included. digital roots, lens cameras, the ability to view and respond to text messages, and more. A prototype is now available to developers.

Hands-free directions

Map apps mean that most of us rarely get lost, but we often find ourselves walking around staring at our phones (or worse, driving while staring at our phones). I have). A Japanese company called Loovic has a prototype device that delivers direction directly to the ear via bone conduction microphones or to the skin via vibrations. The device, which hangs around the user’s neck like headphones when not in use, was developed specifically for people with cognitive impairments that make it difficult to follow traditional instructions, but for everyone, the phone is always on. Helps solve staring problems.. This device currently does not have a release date.

