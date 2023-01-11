National Science Foundations Innovation Corps to launch new cohort in January 2023





NSF I-Corps Map

Have an invention, innovation, or idea that you can make an impact outside of academia? The National Science Foundations Innovation Corps (I-Corps) program provides entrepreneurial training for teams of researchers, students, and mentors and explore the commercial potential of research and innovation.

Teams learn and use the I-Corps Lean Launchpad approach to connect with potential customers, explore commercialization, and research markets, competitors, and industries.

The Desert and Pacific I-Corps Hub is a collaborative effort of seven agencies in Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, California, and Idaho.

Boise State University’s lead faculty for this hub include:

Benefits of joining

Students, faculty and staff interested in launching innovations are encouraged to attend. The team will have access to a business her mentor if interested, and he will receive $3,000 to research the business environment surrounding the idea.

The I-Corps program helps participants build entrepreneurial skills, create stronger grants and SBIR/STTR proposals, and discover market opportunities for innovation. Participants are also eligible to apply for her I-Corps team grant of $50,000.

when and where

The 4-week virtual cohort will begin with an orientation session on January 27, 2023, with additional cohorts conducted throughout the year. Scholarships are available.

An information session will be held from 12-1. On Zoom on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 11th. This session covers his I-Corps hubs in Tech Launch Arizona and other Desert and Pacific regions and is open to anyone interested in joining his I-Corps cohort going forward.

Register for a session

Required Important Dates Orientation: Friday, January 27, 2023, 12:00pm to 1:00pm MST

For more information, please contact Brett Adkins ([email protected]).

NSF I-Corps Hub

