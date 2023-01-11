Google claims India’s antitrust order will undermine progress





Google has warned that Android usage growth in India could stall. This is because of an antitrust order issued by India’s antitrust watchdog last year over the control of India by US companies.

The order, issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in September, reveals that Google has abused its dominant position in the mobile operating system market to impose restrictive contracts on mobile manufacturers.

The CCI has ordered Google to change its contracts with manufacturers to give it more freedom to install rival apps and services on Android devices. Google has filed an appeal to India’s Supreme Court, saying the order requires changes to some of its existing and new license agreements, aReuters reports. This would change existing arrangements with over 1,100 device manufacturers and thousands of app developers.

As quoted by the news agency, the astounding progress in the growing ecosystem of device makers, app developers and users is on the verge of halting due to remedial directions, the company said in a filing. No other jurisdiction has sought such sweeping changes based on the conduct of

After a three-and-a-half-year investigation, Indian regulators found anti-competitive practices associated with Android devices in several markets, including smartphones, app stores, web search services, and licensable operating systems for non-OS-specific mobile webs. fined Google $161.9 million for browser. Regulators have concluded that Android makers dominate all these markets.

