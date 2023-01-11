Opinion: As Venture Capital Declines, Canada Risks Losing Entire Industry to US Again





As investors pull out, Canadian deep tech startups could quickly run out of capital at a time when they and Canada need it most.Mark Sommerfeld

Thomas Park is the lead partner of the BDC Deep Tech Fund and co-founder of the Asian Canadian Ventures Collective.

As the lead partner of the Canadian Business Development Bank’s $200 million deep tech fund, I live by my values.

I want to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Canadians, and the Fund’s investment in novel, uncommercialized or deep technologies is the best way to do that. I believe. After his first year, he was proud of the investments he had made so far, including positions at Xanadu Quantum Computing and Armilla AI.

However, while we still have plenty of money to invest in Canadian deep tech founders, we were concerned about current market conditions and the long-term impact on the deep tech ecosystem.

The perfect storm has arrived for the Canadian venture capital market. Founders are concerned about their next round of funding, and investors are predictably more risk-averse.

All of this makes a lot of sense until you dig a little deeper. The market correction has led to a more disciplined approach to investing, but it also poses greater risks. As investors retreat, Canadian deep tech startups could quickly run out of money at a time when they and Canada need it most. Entire industries are in danger of being irrevocably destroyed, as has happened before.

The deep tech sector includes start-ups with business models based on high-tech innovations in engineering or significant scientific advances in areas such as quantum computing, photonics and fundamental AI. Their time-to-market is much longer than other companies, but the broader economic impact could be transformative. We are developing computing power far beyond computing power.

But the market is not cooperative. There were no tech IPOs at all in Canada in the third quarter of 2022. The Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association reports that total investment remains at a historically high level, but venture capital investment fell a surprising two-thirds in the first half of the year. This year’s. VC dollars in the third quarter were down 50% from last quarter.

Given the amount of capital held by VC funds, some startups are hoping for a quick recovery in investment. But such hope may be wishful thinking. Funding has apparently been withheld as prospects for raising additional capital remain uncertain. Instead, their capital could be used to support existing portfolio companies.

Continuing volatility in public markets combined with poor economic growth forecasts is telling us that there will be no immediate return to easy VC funding, especially in deep tech, where VC is hitting the brakes at a faster rate than other sectors. I mean

This is no surprise. In a recent paper, several academics, including Josh Lerner of Harvard University, studied the impact of his VC market downturn on his innovation from 1976 to 2017. We also found that VCs were reluctant to back startups with more innovative patents during bad economic times. Deep tech founders should be particularly concerned.

While this tighter regulation may be necessary for the broader tech sector, deep tech start-ups cannot afford additional funding shortfalls. And Canada can’t help but support them.

Paradoxically, now is one of the best times to invest in Canadian deep tech. A recession means that the resourceful founders stay on course, highly specialized talent becomes available, and the best investors stay in the market.

Canada is uniquely positioned as a global leader in deep tech startups. Canada has world-class research and development capabilities. The World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index ranks Canada among the top ten for input into global innovation. We also have a national network of top accelerators such as Creative Destruction Labs, Velocity and Communitech to help commercialize the science from these labs. A Canadian Champion in Photonic Quantum Computing, his Xanadu Quantum Technologies is now a world leader as so many parties within his tech ecosystem have supported them throughout their journey.

However, as the headwinds facing the Canadian VC market intensify, many of these gains are at risk of disappearing, arguably exacerbating Canada’s long-standing R&D commercialization gap. WIPO ranks Canada a disappointing 24th in the world for patent invention and ownership. Canada’s R&D investment as a percentage of GDP continues to be below the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation average. Current market conditions further impede our ability to design, manufacture and export high-tech products.

We’ve seen this before. In the mid-2000s, the weakening of the deep tech ecosystem allowed foreign investors to acquire Canadian intellectual property in AI. Today, Canada has some of the world’s leading AI researchers, many of whom are in paid partnerships with foreign technology companies, exporting publicly funded research for other companies to commercialize. doing.

The BDC Deep Tech Fund was created to prevent this from happening again. Our fund invests in Canadian startups with advanced technical challenges but potential global champions. When traditional investors perceive too much risk, we accept it. In addition to providing capital, we also partner with leading research centers such as Montreals Mila to help these founders overcome their technological challenges.

Canadian universities need to do more to commercialize their research. Canadian firms should ignore accountants’ demands to cut back on projects with deep tech startups. And as a country, we need to put more emphasis on promoting the commercialization of deep technology.

At this critical fork in the innovation path, Canada can choose to quietly validate the long winter trend of deep tech startups or become a bold outlier and global leader. A lot lies ahead and I hope we choose the right path. It’s the path leading to new and exciting Canadian commercial and innovation success.

