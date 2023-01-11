Microsoft eyeing $10 billion investment in chatbots to threaten Google





Microsoft Corp. is considering investing up to $10 billion in OpenAI, creators of the viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, said a person familiar with the company’s plans.

The proposal under consideration calls for the Redmond, Wash.-based software giant to commit to funding over multiple years, though the final terms could change, the people said. . The companies have been talking about the deal for months, they added.

Semafor previously reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations, that the potential investment could involve other ventures and could value OpenAI at around $29 billion. The document sent to investors had a target of completing the transaction by the end of 2022, he added.

Representatives for Microsoft and OpenAI declined to comment.

Since launching at the end of November, ChatGPT has shone a light on the Internet, reaching its first million users in less than a week. Its mimicry of human conversation sparked speculation about its potential to replace professional writers and even threaten his core Google search business. The organization behind it, co-founded by Elon Musk and Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman, makes money by licensing its technology to developers.

This new technology is built on OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model and comes at the end of a year of headline-making AI advancements. The company’s Dall-E image generation model, which accepts written prompts to synthesize art and other images, has also sparked widespread debate about the infusion of AI into the creative industries. OpenAI is already working on a successor GPT-4 model for natural language processing.

Microsoft has invested about $1 billion in OpenAI to date. He is also working to add ChatGPT to the Bing search engine, which he hopes will dominate Alphabet Inc.’s dominant search service. Bots can respond to queries in a natural, human-like way, continuing conversations and answering follow-up questions, unlike the basic set of links Google Search provides.

Still, Altman’s own concerns about its accuracy, which he says are insufficient for bots to rely on, have warned against premature use, and New York City schools are asking students to use ChatGPT. prohibits access to

ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but enough to give the misleading impression that it’s good at some things.

It would be a mistake to count on anything important now. This is a progress preview. Robustness and veracity have a lot to do.

Sam Altman (@sama) December 11, 2022

