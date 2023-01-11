How big a threat is ChatGPT to Google? Morgan Stanley analysis





In the ever-changing world of technology, innovation is almost always welcome. But according to Morgan Stanley, the latest artificial intelligence trend sweeping the industry could pose short-term problems for Google’s parent company Alphabet’s profitability. Known as ChatGPT, this new threat appeared in November and spread rapidly, gaining him one million users in a matter of days. Developed by San Francisco-based OpenAI and backed by Microsoft and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, chatbots can generate detailed responses, conduct conversations and answer questions just like humans. can. And some big tech companies are just increasing their investments in their platforms. Semafor reported this week that Microsoft plans to invest his $10 billion in OpenAI. The tech giant will reportedly get his 75% stake in OpenAI initially, and a 49% stake until the investment is recouped. The problems ChatGPT poses for Google and its search business have yet to materialize, but the platform is poised to roll out its own competition like the “Language Model for Conversational Applications” or LaMDA sooner than expected. It can put pressure on giants. Analyst Brian Nowak wrote in a note on Tuesday. That could put pressure on profitability and affect future operating margins, he said. ChatGPT’s cost per query is 7x higher than paid search (due to AI/natural language/computing intensity), which speaks to GOOGL’s margin risk: higher adoption of natural language tools,” writes Nowak. increase. Some of these concerns are already roaming among Google employees, with executives at his December conference saying that artificial intelligence tools are being deployed too quickly or that they provide inaccurate information. He warned that doing so could damage the company’s reputation. CEO Sundar Pichai also hinted at a chat product in the works for the New Year. Nowak estimates that every 10% of his Google searches shifted to artificial intelligence (natural language queries) could increase the cost of tech companies by $6 billion in 2025. It will also impact GAAP operating margins by approximately 150 basis points. Indeed, Google was able to surprise analysts by overcoming the challenges posed by ChatGPT and creating a more efficient tool. The risk remains as to whether it can be monetized or whether it will cost more. “This speaks to the challenge and threat of profit destruction for GOOGL. GOOGL will innovate/lead while protecting/providing his FCF to investors through weakening macro environment due to slowing advertising growth. Because we’re going to keep going,” Nowak wrote. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to the report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/10/how-big-a-threat-is-chatgpt-to-google-morgan-stanley-breaks-it-down.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos