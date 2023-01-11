CSU’s new director of agricultural innovation is ready to push the boundaries while returning to his roots





Jordan Kraft Lambert, the new director of agricultural innovation and partnerships at Colorado State University, is no stranger to catalyzing change and fostering innovation.

In fact, the path that led Lambert to CSU began not far from the CSU Spur campus.

My great, great, great grandmother Agnes came to Colorado from Scotland as a widow in the 1800s. started a farm.

CSU Director of Agriculture Innovation and Partnerships Jordan Kraft Lambert

For Lambert, this new role means pushing the boundaries of innovation while returning to his agricultural roots.

My family has grown, prospered, and helped others grow and prosper thanks to the outreach and expansion that CSU has done for over 150 years, she said. I wanted to give back to the system.

Jordan’s enthusiasm for agricultural innovation is compelling and contagious, said James Pritchett, dean of the University of Agricultural Sciences. “Combined with a coordinated vision of connecting science, technology and agriculture, Jordan will inspire the next phase of Colorado’s agricultural ecosystem with thoughtful leadership and service.

In this newly created position, the Director will play a key role in fostering a world-class agricultural innovation ecosystem throughout Colorado, benefiting diverse stakeholders and promoting renewable agricultural practices. Facilitate strategic partnerships and solutions that enable This work includes linking research, education and engagement activities at CSU to the key challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Lambert says the allure of working at a prestigious institution like CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences, combined with the endless opportunities for innovation at the new CSU Spur campus, is the perfect combination of everything she loves about agriculture. I was.

Early signs of farming and business savvy

When Lambert turned 12, she began helping her mother with medical records on her family’s dairy farm in Fort Morgan. Like many dairy farms, Kraft Family Dairies uses a medical record system called DairyComp to manage the health of their herds.

By keeping health records up to date for all cows, farming is fundamentally about managing the biological systems to produce a particular output, and the best way to do that is data. , she said.

Those medical records document the family herd pedigree, dating back to when Lambert’s grandfather learned of a brand new innovation in agriculture with CSU artificial insemination.

When my grandfather learned about artificial insemination in the 1950s, my family began the practice of using data to select the best cows and best bulls and breed them together to improve the herd. said Lambert. Today, that practice means my family can provide for hundreds of other families every day.

A photo of Jordan Kraft Lambert when he was a 4-H member.

As a child of 4-H, Lambert was obsessed with the scientific and economic aspects of agriculture.

At that time, I became very geeky with the business side of things, she said. How much should I feed this animal? how much did you pay for this animal How much did you get this animal on sale for?

This early exposure to agricultural economics helped Lambert understand how important profitability was for farmers to continue farming.

If farmers can do good business, they can stay in business, she said. When they stay in business, communities have access to good food so they can do their jobs well.

After growing up in the dairy industry, Lambert wanted to explore other aspects of farming and began a career as a plant genetics engineer to create disease-resistant grapes for wine and to produce human breast milk protein for pharmaceutical use. started genetic manipulation of rice. Her work was interesting, but something was missing.

I really enjoyed the scientific side, she said, but I was missing the business side.

Lambert earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and worked for a management consulting firm specializing in the healthcare industry, but farming was always on the back of his mind.

When I was a healthcare consultant, I was flying across the country from one Fortune 50 client to the next. As I flew over Colorado, I looked down. I saw the corn sprinklers and realized I was in the wrong place. I was supposed to be there Not this plane.

Lambert then worked for Indigo Ag, an agricultural technology start-up. As her senior director of innovation, she created her model of new business, along with testing technologies such as soil moisture probes, drones and satellites. She was also Vice President of Business Development for Valley Agricultural Software, which created DairyComp. DairyComp is the same system she used to manage the herd of cows on her parents’ dairy farm when she was a child.

But I was looking for an opportunity to focus on the bigger picture of agriculture, so I was really excited about this opportunity at CSU, she said.

Making Colorado the Silicon Valley of Agriculture

That’s because while the challenges facing agriculture are tremendous, Lambert said the opportunities are too.

Necessity is the mother of invention, she said. Colorado desperately needs water. In short, Colorado is the place to see water innovations, innovations that apply statewide as well as globally.

I think Colorado and CSU are very well positioned to create these innovations,” she said. I believe Colorado can be the Silicon Valley of dry agriculture.

Lambert decided to delve into the solutions already being created at CSU and begin mapping the most pressing problems facing Colorado, from traditional agriculture to hydroponics to the marijuana industry. He said he was excited.

She also wants to understand from the producers themselves what the current problems are. Labor, water scarcity and access to markets that can generate a premium would probably be the first themes, but I would like to understand it from their point of view.

Lambert also wants to find ways to bridge the gap between producers and consumers.

We have done a great job of expanding agriculture and making food affordable. The average American spends less than 10% of her disposable income on food, she said. But less than 2% of her population in America are farmers. So if you know 100 people, you may know 1 farmer.

Lambert explained that the disconnect would have serious implications for the industry and society in general. When she was in college, one of her favorite classes was a post-harvest course that looked at different food production systems.

Despite my lifetime on the farm, this was the first time I had seen potatoes, peaches, or celery grown.

Lambert said he was walking through a freshly harvested celery field and there was celery everywhere. I have never seen so much celery in my life. As I walked over it, rattling under my feet, I realized there was a lot I didn’t know about the rest of farming.

Lambert said there is a broken relationship between food producers and food consumers. Just as her 12 miles between her family farm and Spar span generations of her family, Lambert said she hopes CSU and CSU Spur will be the bridge from food production to public awareness. is.

I think eating is the most sacred thing you can do, she said. You are taking something from the outside world and putting it inside your body. You can’t build more trust than that. We see CSU Spur as the cradle of conversation and innovation that can build that trust.

