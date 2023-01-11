Move JavaScript below HTML header





Google’s John Mueller suggests placing JavaScript code below the HTML header tag so that search crawlers can fully understand your website.

Mueller shared this advice in a Reddit thread. A user asks if the placement of the HTML code could cause her SEO problems.

The answer is yes. The placement of HTML code can negatively impact your SEO efforts if it is not displayed at the top of the page.

More specifically,

A section of the HTML document at the top of the page. This section should contain the information Google needs to read your site properly.

JavaScript code should be placed below the HTML header.

JavaScript is

In his section, Mueller recommends using Search Console’s rendering tools.

“html header (

) should be almost at the top. Move the JS below the HTML header to make sure the JS isn’t cluttered in the Search Console rendering tools. section. “

As for the main content, according to Mueller, its placement is less important,

You need to organize and organize your sections so that Googlebot can understand them properly.

Mueller continues:

“While it’s less important with regards to content, the head part is for machine-readable information that has been identified to be in a specific part of the page, so it needs to be clean on top.

Down with JavaScript! (inside

)”

Why is JavaScript placement important for SEO?

When designing your website, it’s a good idea to include JavaScript code near the end of your HTML document. Tag.

This is because JavaScript can delay rendering while a web page is loading, degrading the user experience.

Placing the JavaScript at the bottom of the page renders the HTML first and allows the user to view the content while the JavaScript loads in the background.

Additionally, you can use the async or defer attributes to prevent external JavaScript files from blocking page rendering.

Source: Reddit

Featured Image: StockEU/Shutterstock

Source: Reddit

