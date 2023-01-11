Tech News You Need To Know This Week: January 10-16, 2023





EV sales gain momentum in 2022

EV sales in 2022 have jumped by two-thirds year-on-year. Tesla remained the leader in this space, but other manufacturers have cut into that lead, suggesting a subtle but steady shift in market share.

Automakers sold 807,180 fully electric vehicles in the United States last year, according to year-end figures released this week by market research firm Motor Intelligence. In contrast, total U.S. car sales in 2022 fell 8% year-over-year.

Tesla accounted for 65% of total sales, while Ford came second with 7.6% of the US market.

CES 2023 Ends in Las Vegas

CES 2023 ended in Las Vegas on January 8th. According to attendees at this year’s America’s biggest tech expo, the event is finally returning to what it was before the COVID dark ages.

Over 300 Fortune Global 500 companies registered and nearly 200 exhibitors introduced new products.

Hackers could use ChatGPT to create malware

ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022, is already being used by hackers to create malware.

An analysis of chatter on dark web forums shows that efforts have already begun to use OpenAI’s chatbots to help script malware.

The technology has a wide range of uses, including writing emails, essays, and code.

However, misusing a powerful technology like ChatGPT can spell disaster for users everywhere.

Check Point cybersecurity researchers say users in the underground hacking community are already experimenting with how ChatGPT can be used to facilitate cyberattacks and support malicious operations.

“An attacker with very little or no technical knowledge can create a malicious tool,” Sergey Shykevich, Threat Intelligence Group Manager at Check Point, told ZDNET. I’m here.

Last year’s Twitter hack remains a concern for millions of users

200 million Twitter users may still be at risk due to a bug in the Twitter application programming interface (API) that allowed attackers to obtain the Twitter accounts associated with their emails, according to a new report. It became clear that there is Actors for building various data collections. What has been circulating on crime forums since the summer included the email address and phone number of some 5.4 million Twitter users. A large newly discovered treasure trove appears to contain only email addresses. However, according to Wired, the widespread distribution of data creates the risk of facilitating phishing attacks, identity theft attempts, and other attacks that target individuals.

