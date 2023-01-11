7 million technology fund to decarbonize freight and foster innovation





Cargo deliveries across the UK could become more efficient and cleaner thanks to a $7 million government support fund that was launched on Monday 9th January. The fund deploys innovative new ideas and technologies across industries.

The Freight Innovation Fund (FIF) is available to up to 36 small and medium enterprises (SMEs). We then work with industry leaders to make freight more efficient, resilient and greener, including how to improve the way freight moves between rail, road and sea transport. to develop innovations in

By giving innovators a chance to test their ideas, the fund aims to help SMEs deploy new technologies and ways of working to unlock potentially huge efficiencies and emission reductions across the sector. purpose. This includes how containers can be better organized so that they can be dismantled more easily at the end of the journey, and how links between rail, sea and road transport can be improved.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said:

The fund will help develop a future pipeline of innovations that can be deployed to accelerate new ideas and technologies, create jobs and make goods more quickly and easily available to everyone.

The Innovation Fund was announced last year in the government’s Freight Forwarding Plan. It targets five priorities for the freight sector identified in the plan, including being cost-effective, reliable, resilient, environmentally sustainable and socially valued. and

For example, increasing the resilience of national supply chains across industries by enhancing the ability of freight networks to anticipate, absorb, resist, or avoid disruptions, and recover quickly when disruptions occur. I can.

The fund aims to support ideas and technologies specifically to address three long-standing problems in the cargo sector.

Lack of large-scale cross-industry data collection and sharing between different modes of freight transport such as road, rail and sea. This can improve efficiency and coordination. Emissions and traffic can be reduced by improving how large shipments are split into smaller shipments. Improvements in cargo delivery at ports across different modes of transport could have ripple effects in timing, efficiency and predictability of the rest of the journey.

The Government’s Future of Freight plan sets out a strategy for government and industry to work closely together to provide world-class seamless freight flows across the UK’s roads, rail, sea, air and canals. increase.

The plan also explains how identifying a national freight network will help us better understand freight movements and their value to the economy.

FIF builds on previous government initiatives designed to support increased research and development in the freight industry, and previous technologies supported by other funding include:

Hypermile has developed an artificial intelligence program that provides real-time feedback to help heavy goods vehicle drivers save fuel. Fishbone Solutions has developed a program that uses freight car vibration data and artificial intelligence analysis to determine if freight cars are functioning properly. We created a tool to simulate the CGA simulation urban environment, predicting the optimal location of infrastructure to enable radical development of logistics.

Provided by the Connected Places Catapult, this fund will enable SMEs to access technical and business support from the organization.

Nicola Yates OBE, CEO of Connected Places Catapult, said: The freight sector contributes significantly to our economy, but it also contributes significantly to our domestic carbon emissions.

Today, we are pleased to work with the Department of Transportation to launch this Freight Innovation Fund as part of our Future of Freight strategy. The fund will work with innovators and industry partners to develop a pipeline of technology and data innovations that address the emerging needs of the freight sector, with resilience, efficiency and carbon reduction at the heart of the sector’s future. helps to ensure that

SMEs benefit from the Freight Innovation Fund Accelerator. The Freight Innovation Fund Accelerator provides bespoke business support to help innovators access private investment. The Freight Innovation Cluster is a community of innovators within the freight industry that hosts regular networking events and activities.

