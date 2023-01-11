Customer-first innovation





The list of industries not transformed by technological change over the past decade is much shorter than the list of industries that have been transformed. However, many are surprised to learn that technology is also transforming the traditional insurance industry.

Yes, insurance is no exception. Historically, it has operated as a traditional relationship-driven business, where handshakes and reputation mattered more than apps and algorithms, but anyone who has ever bought an insurance policy knows how insurance used to be. We know these days that we are far more technologically advanced and technology dependent than we are.

No need to look for evidence. From the inexorable rise of digital-first policy creation to increasingly powerful self-service apps, technology has entered the industry to facilitate policy reconciliation and claims with little input from agents and insurance agents. permeating.

As with any industry, there are winners and losers from this disruptive process. Insurance agents and brokers’ share of net premiums has increased over the past five to ten years from 50.6% of all property and casualty insurance in 2017 to 53.8% in 2021, but will account for the largest share of premiums, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Successful agents and brokers have evolved with the times. Those who don’t feel pressured.

One of the industry’s greatest examples of this change in behavior is Hamilton Insurance Agency, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the United States, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Learn how Hamilton Insurance Agencies blends technology and tradition to improve product quality, enhance the customer experience, and come out stronger through one of the insurance industry’s toughest times.

Rethinking the role of insurance brokers

First, Hamilton is reimagining the role of insurance brokers. Founder Alan J. Zuccari and his senior his leadership team believe that to earn customer trust, agents and brokers must do more than just sell insurance policies. . They must be true partners to their clients.

Our customer partnerships rely on Hamilton’s longstanding relationships with insurers and our meticulous approach to customer service. It’s a people-first approach.

But that’s only part of the story. Hamilton Insurance Agents also utilizes proprietary technology and analytics to not only meet clients’ current insurance needs, but also anticipate how their needs may change in the future, simply ensuring adequate insurance coverage. We create customized solutions for our customers that help predict how they can mitigate risk. .

This comprehensive approach is especially useful for Hamilton’s clients in highly regulated industries such as healthcare and social services. For example, when onboarding residential care providers such as senior living communities, Hamilton conducts in-depth data-driven analysis covering:

Business model, goals and objectives Service lines and protocols focused on avoiding potential coverage gaps Responsibility history Current quality assurance and risk management practices using ERMA software from ServarusRM, a leading risk assessment solution Compliance and Risk Transfer Attitude

This is very different from the more transactional approach common elsewhere in the industry. We need less and how can we help you get what you need?

Of course, client needs are not static. That’s why Hamilton’s team frequently consults with clients to help them stay one step ahead of their needs and spot opportunities before they turn into debt.

Beyond the norm — non-traditional and next-generation insurance options

Hamilton Insurance Agents offers a full line of standard employee insurance products including group health, dental, vision, life, disability and AD&D. We also offer standard business insurance such as commercial property, general liability and commercial auto insurance.

But that’s just the beginning. Hamilton stands out thanks to its innovative (and growing) niche and next-generation line of insurance products. Think about cyber liability, employment practices liability, and coverage by active shooters.

For better or worse, these are essential coverages for many businesses today, and Hamilton Insurance Agency makes them as easy to use as traditional insurance.

Connect it all with the Benebee mobile app

Hamilton Insurance Agency combines BeneBee with its comprehensive insurance portfolio and a customized approach to client relationships. BeneBee is an easy-to-use mobile app that provides in-depth insurance resources and 24/7 support wherever customers are. BeneBee features include:

Easy access to a unified virtual insurance card On-demand client support to manage insurance administration issues Personalized enrollment how-to videos Customized digital insurance and benefits handbook deductibles

Hamilton’s Jason Zuccari led BeneBee’s development team with the goal of streamlining the policy administration process and engaging the next generation of policyholders. In the process, they decided to turn Beneve into something more. It has become an essential technology toolkit that makes life easier for employers and employees.

BeneLink Connect — Simplifying Business for Corporate Policyholders

The Benevebe app is not Hamilton’s only technology solution for clients. It complements BeneLink Connect, a powerful insurance registration management app for insurance brokers, employers and employees.

BeneLink Connect goes far beyond your typical insurance self-service portal. This drives key actions (and potential pain points) throughout the registration lifecycle, including:

Registration access to the portal is available 24/7 for employers and employees ACA compliance and employee waiver capture tool to ensure everyone’s opt-in/opt-out decisions are recorded Real-time with employee verification statements Benefits selection processing for timestamping all transactions, reducing compliance risks and simplifying recordkeeping Change features throughout the year for new employee elections and exemptions, life events, terminations, and demographic changes Hamilton Insurance Agencies will continue to innovate over the next 40 years

Today, Hamilton is a nationally recognized leader in insurance technology known for its service beyond customer service. Zuccari is proud to run a people-first insurance business that has embraced technological change wholeheartedly without losing its soul.

With its evolving lineup of standard and non-standard insurance products, industry-leading mobile app technology, and powerful risk management solutions for companies across industries, Hamilton is positioned to compete with other independent insurance agents and brokerage firms. shows what true innovation looks like. favorite.

Its success also serves as a reminder that in the increasingly rapid pace of technological change, companies that do not innovate tend to lag behind. Hamilton’s team is proud to be building a business that can withstand whatever challenges it faces in the next 40 years. We hope this example will inspire other independent agencies and brokerage firms to do the same.

Featured Image: Campus Productions. Pexels.com.

Deanna Ritchie Editor-in-Chief of ReadWrite

Deanna is the managing editor of ReadWrite. Previously she was editor-in-chief of Startup Grind, where she has over 20 years of experience in content management and content development.

