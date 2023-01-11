Improved voice typing in Google Docs comes to more browsers





The voice typing feature in Google Docs, which lets you type and edit text using your voice and microphone instead of your hands and keyboard, has received some significant upgrades.

First, this feature has been extended to most major browsers. Google’s support page currently states that it is only available for Chrome browsers. Second, it has been upgraded to reduce transcription errors and minimize audio loss during transcription.

As noted by 9to5Google, voice typing has been available in Google Docs for over five years, allowing users to type words on a (virtual) page even when their hands are occupied or they are not in a traditional typing position. can be obtained. It also doubles as a handy transcription tool in a pinch, but as our guide explains, most of the time you’re better off with dedicated transcription software.

Frustratingly, Google has announced that the feature will be coming to most major browsers, but it doesn’t specify exactly which browsers these are. At the very least we hope to see it officially supported in other Chromium-based browsers like Microsoft Edge (users have reported it didn’t work in the past), but the major browsers are probably Safari and Firefox as well. I’ve reached out to Google and asked for clarification.

Similar to improvements in Google Docs, spoken speaker notes in Google Slides will now include auto-generated punctuation, says the search giant. The enhanced dictation feature is expected to roll out to all users by the middle of next month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/10/23547968/google-docs-voice-typing-feature-upgrade-most-major-browsers-chrome

