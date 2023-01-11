K12 schools see technology as a guardrail for good digital citizenship





Content filters and locked-down screens are designed to reinforce academic integrity within assessment models that need to be revamped, Patterson said. Instead of asking questions that can be answered by surreptitiously searching the Internet, we offer more credible assessments based on students demonstrating skill and knowledge in creative projects.

Put privacy first when resolving academic integrity

In addition to district-wide solutions such as originality reports, JCPS allows individual schools to choose technology for plagiarism detection and content monitoring, Pierce said. However, these technologies must stay within budget and meet stringent requirements to protect student data.

He says he wants to be able to use what works best for his school. He is very careful about his students’ privacy. The companies we work with never lose control of their data and never find it floating around the internet.

Careful mitigation of student mistakes and misbehavior is important, he says, because technology isn’t going away in education and life.

To do that, look for ways to reintegrate the student into the curriculum in a restorative way, says Pearce. Failure to manage failure in pushing students into the digital world will set them back. We want them to understand and act as good digital citizens.

School use of pandemic-proven technology tools continues

California’s Turlock Unified School District had just implemented GoGuardian when COVID-19 forced them to switch to remote learning. The ability to remotely monitor student screens has helped TUSD teachers navigate the challenges of the pandemic.

Now that learning is back in schools, GoGuardian and other tools that enhance good digital citizenship remain essential to the classroom arsenal, said Marshall Beyer, the district’s instructional technology coordinator. increase. TUSD serves approximately 14,000 students in 14 schools.

Increased reliance on technology has been essential during the pandemic, but technology continues to become increasingly important in education, along with tools that promote academic integrity, Beyer says.

TUSD teachers continue to use GoGuardian to restrict student access to certain websites and Google Forms to lock down assessment tools, Beyer said. They use Google’s Originality Report app or other plagiarism detection software to combat plagiarism. The school district has also contracted an online tutoring program that includes a plagiarism check on essay review.

Beyer said the district is concerned about student privacy and disables applications such as GoGuardian outside of school hours.

Technology can help, but it’s only part of the response to student misbehavior, Beyer says. The key is a combination of using tools, using good practices, and talking with students about belonging and acceptable behavior.

Nye County School District Factors in Socioeconomic Challenges

Serving approximately 6,000 students in 18 schools spread over 18,182 miles in western Nevada, the Nye County School District is geographically one of the nation’s largest school districts. NCSD uses his GoGuardian for his web filtering to block inappropriate sites where students could steal information or test answers, said Robert, technology director at NCSD. Williams said.

NCSD uses Google across the district to allow teachers to run originality reports and check for plagiarism. This includes the new ability to add documents generated within the district to the review. This prevents siblings and friends from recycling other students’ essays.

