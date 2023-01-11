Keep 3D Printing Tech ETFs Like PRNT on Your Radar





These days, fears of rising interest rates and fears since last year’s broad market crash that hit tech hard have made it difficult to find the right tech exposure. Innovation continues whether the market environment changes dramatically or not. One of his areas of technology where significant innovation is taking place is 3D printing. This is an interesting area that can be accessed with his ETFs like the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).

Investors may think 3D printing is limited to creating the little plastic widgets and designs they saw in short videos online, but the potential for 3D printing extends to almost every part of modern life. up to. 3D printing in medicine can rapidly assemble human skin, as 3D printing was used in a kidney transplant to save a child in 2018. 3D printing streamlines the replacement of parts in planes, trains, and cars, and even makes it possible to manufacture complex things like circuit boards.

Several 3D printing companies were able to show off their latest advances at last week’s Consumer Electronics Show or CES trade show. Companies are touting solutions such as new software suites to scale production across an array of printers, while companies such as Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Neutrogena are offering personalized 3D printed skin health supplements. was pitched.

PRNT invests in companies poised to benefit from advances in 3D printing. ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS), the third-largest holding company, has made several product acquisitions and announcements since the start of the new year, with its stock gaining 1.8% over the past five days.

PRNT tracks the Total 3D-Printing Index, outperforming the 3-month and 1-month ETF database category averages with returns of 2.3% and 6.6% respectively. According to VettaFi, PRNT charges a fee of 66 basis points, with Dassault Systèmes (DSY) accounting for his 3.9% weighting in its portfolio and BICO Group (BICO) accounting for the largest weighting at 9.2%. I’m here.

3D printing has a multitude of use cases across all kinds of industries, making it a durable technology space in which further innovation can start. For investors looking for some technology exposure in 2023, PRNT may be one of the 3D printing technology ETFs to watch.

For more news, information and analysis, visit the Disruptive Technology Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etftrends.com/disruptive-technology-channel/keep-a-3d-printing-tech-etf-like-prnt-on-your-radar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos