DVIDS – News – Marne Innovation Team and Georgia Tech Host 2nd Marne Innovation Workshop





ATLANTA — The 3rd Infantry Division’s Marne Innovation Team joined Georgia Tech students and researchers for its second annual Marne Innovation Workshop in Atlanta, January 5-8, 2023. The goal of this workshop is to help foster partnerships among participants while developing new technologies to build innovative solutions to contemporary problems.

The Marne Innovation Program launched in June 2021 and made an immediate impact in August of the same year with the signing of an educational partnership agreement with Georgia Tech. The program identifies current capability gaps within 3rd ID and works with industry and academic partners to rapidly identify, develop and implement solutions while fostering a culture of bottom-up innovation. Solve today’s problems with today’s technology.

The Marne Innovation Program is an initiative with the 3rd Infantry Division and here at the Georgia Tech Lab, said Andy Chan, Georgia Tech Lab Coordinator. We’ve partnered with 3rd ID to come up with creative and innovative solutions derived from Soldier, with a little love from engineering students here at Georgia Tech and his GTRI.

The Marne Innovation Program held its first workshop in January 2022, allowing soldiers, students and researchers to work together to come up with a set of identified problems. That November, soldiers were given the opportunity to represent their units to present problems and put forward ideas on how to solve them, and to bring their ideas to life at Georgia Tech. I was. The Workshop set out to find solutions to counter and mitigate enemy capabilities by building devices using local materials with minimal building experience.

We took soldier ideas and issues that the actual soldiers in this room identified in their formation. We summarize some of those problems, [current] Problem statement. Teams of soldiers, students and researchers will work together to tackle different parts of this problem and see if we can make progress towards a solution.

Maj. Patrick Kerins, 3rd ID Innovation Officer, explains the best way to build a culture of innovation within 3rd ID, saying the Army wants soldiers to be trained in different ways of thinking, problem-solving, designing, methodologies, and experience levels. exposure to

If you can create a soldier that innovates in the garrison, you can create a soldier that can adapt dynamically in combat, where that matters, Kerins said.

The 3rd ID is currently on a modernization path that includes new equipment, weapons and vehicles across the division. The Marne Innovations Program complements this modernization drive by intellectually enhancing and expanding the military through new industrial and academic partnerships, and by focusing on new directions for the problem.

Innovation fosters a culture of soldier development by equipping soldiers with the technical skills learned through their education, while also giving them time to focus on honing their lethality. These advantages contribute to all missions received by 3rd ID, including deployment, conducting garrison operations, and modernizing forces. As the entire division continues to modernize, the Marne Innovation Program provides Soldiers with the means to innovate and solve problems.

Taken On: 01.10.2023 Posted On: 01.10.2023

