Will I get a refund if the price goes down? Google flights trying to price guarantee (again)





When booking a flight, the question on the minds of all travelers is: “Sure, I can book at this price now, but what if the fare drops later?” Google flights may have a solution. Cut refunds if the price goes down.

Yes, it is. Recently, our team of Flight Trading Analysts noticed a “Price Guarantee” option popping up on some flights. This is Google’s promise to monitor prices and refund the difference if prices drop after booking. Not everyone has seen this unique feature yet, but a Google spokesperson confirmed to her Thrifty Traveler that it is trying it out.

“As part of our broader goal of helping travelers feel confident they’ve booked the best price for their trip, we’re currently testing Price Guarantee with select users in the United States.” said the spokesperson.

If you’re not using Google Flights, read our complete guide on how it works and why it’s the perfect tool for finding cheap flights!

It may be innovative for budget travelers, but Google isn’t breaking new ground here.

Google itself briefly tried this out in 2019 before it was brought to a halt by the pandemic. Capital One has also introduced a guaranteed price reduction as a unique benefit when booking flights through the revamped Capital One Travel Portal.

In this case, Google is not acting as an online travel agency like Expedia or Skyscanner, but booking directly with the airline, so this is very important. But when you book a flight with “Book with Google” (you enter all your information without going to the airline’s site and pay with Google itself), the company tracks the price of your trip and pays the difference with Google Pay. can do. Drop.

Similar to Google Flight Price Alerts, Google will monitor these flights and issue refunds based on the lowest available price, but not until the first flight actually takes off. Google’s terms of service require a price reduction of at least $5 to receive a refund, and these payments are limited to a total of $500 per calendar year.

This will all be paid for by Google Pay, the web giant’s digital payment platform similar to Apple Pay with a Venmo-like twist. Users can send and receive money and transfer balances to bank accounts. This underscores Google’s motivation to offer this refund feature on flights. As travel demand soars and more travelers turn to Google Flights for cheap flights, it should be more interesting to see more users turning to the app to seek payment when prices drop. .

This price reduction guarantee is apparently still in the latest stages of testing, so not many travelers will see it yet when using Google Flights. You’ll only see it on flights that do, and it’s usually done in the next few months for fairly cheap fares.

For example, a one-way Spirit flight from Austin (AUS) to Las Vegas (LAS) is highly unlikely to cost less than $26.

Both one-way and round-trip bookings are eligible. You must be signed in via Gmail to see it. You’ll also need to set up your Google Pay account to receive payments.

Rare or not, we desperately want to expand this option and give travelers the peace of mind that they are getting the best deal no matter when they book. It’s platform dependent. It’s also only available on flights departing the US, so it’s unlikely that this will spread worldwide, but eventually international flights departing the US might also benefit.

Will more travelers take advantage of this reimbursement option if the price drops after booking? Will it expand to more and more airlines? Only time will tell.

Conclusion

Google Flights is already the best search engine for airfares and it doesn’t come close. Still, the platform keeps getting better and better.

We’ve made Google Flight Fare Alerts even more powerful, adding carbon footprint estimates to help travelers make greener decisions. And now the platform is offering refunds if prices drop after booking, potentially addressing a major source of traveler anxiety.

This price protection feature may not be visible yet. Even if it does appear, it will not appear on many flights. But I wouldn’t be surprised if this becomes a staple of Google Flights in the coming months.

