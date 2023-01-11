



Microsoft ends security updates and technical support for Windows 7 and 8.1 – CNET

Want to be notified of price drops and the latest articles from CNET?

Windows users running these legacy operating systems are vulnerable to evolving security threats if they do not upgrade to newer versions.

Attila Tomashek

Attila is a staff writer at CNET, covering software, apps, and services with a focus on virtual private networks. He is a digital privacy advocate and has been cited in online publications such as Computer Weekly, The Guardian, BBC News, HuffPost, Wired and TechRepublic. When not fiddling with his laptop, Attila enjoys spending time with his family, reading books and collecting guitars.

Users running Windows 7 or 8.1 should upgrade to the new version. Otherwise, you face an ongoing security risk.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft officially ended support for the Windows 7 and 8.1 operating systems today. This means the company will no longer provide security updates or technical support for legacy systems. Support for Windows 7 ended in 2020, but Microsoft offered certain professional and enterprise users extended security updates for up to three years after the original end of support date. According to Microsoft, Extended Security Updates will not be offered for Windows 8.1.

Users still running Windows 7 or 8.1 on their PC should upgrade to a newer version of the operating system to continue receiving security updates and support. Not receiving security updates leaves legacy systems vulnerable to evolving security threats.

Users running legacy systems can upgrade their existing PCs to Windows 10 and then to Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, provided they meet the system requirements for the upgrade. Alternatively, Windows 7 or 8.1 users can buy new PCs that support Windows 11.

Get the CNET Tech Report newsletter

Stay on top of the latest tech news from Amazon, Windows, Google and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/microsoft-ends-security-updates-technical-support-for-windows-7-and-8-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos