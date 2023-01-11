Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro return to most attractive sale prices ever





The 128GB version of the Pixel 7 Pro is back at $749 (Image: Google)

Another notable deal brings the Google Pixel 7 family of smartphones back to their lowest selling prices ever. So now is a good time to grab these relatively new Android handsets for up to 16% off the original list price.

It’s only been a few months since the Google Pixel 7 and its bigger, better-equipped sibling, the Pixel 7 Pro, hit the market, but these popular Android phones have had a tantalizing Black Friday and During the Christmas sale, you’ve already gotten some great discounts. Fortunately, prospective buyers who missed out on those two deals are in luck now.

Amazon is currently selling all storage and color variants of the Pixel 7 Pro. This includes, for example, a spec-out 512 GB “Obsidian” version with a US$150 discount off the original suggested retail price. Meanwhile, the more wallet-friendly Google Pixel 7 gets a $100 discount across the board, potentially saving you up to 16%. Additionally, the budget-friendly Pixel 6a is also participating in the sale, at a very affordable price of US$349. All smartphones are unlocked and work with all major US mobile providers.

Learn more about the performance, display, and battery life of popular Android phones with our in-depth reviews of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a. In our tests, the flagship model was praised for its bright, color-accurate 120Hz OLED panel, for example, but we also liked the well-performing triple-camera setup and long software update support. are also available with the standard version of Google’s mobile operating system, so these phones are worth buying at the discounted sale price.

Enrico Frahn

My passion for technology dates back to the Pentium II days. Since then, modding, overclocking, and hoarding computer hardware has become an integral part of my life. As a student, I had a strong interest in mobile technology, which has made my stressful college life so much easier. After working in marketing and falling in love with creating digital content, he now scours the web to showcase some of the most exciting topics in the tech world. Outside the office, I am particularly passionate about motorsport and mountain biking.

