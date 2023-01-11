Google, Ford, GM and Solar Companies Partner to Drive Virtual Power Plant Scaling





A group of leading companies including Ford, General Motors, Google Nest, OhmConnect, Olivine, SPAN, SunPower, Sunrun, SwitchDin and Virtual Peaker have formed a coalition to expand the market for virtual power plants. Increase grid resilience and help decarbonize the power sector.

Virtual power plants (VPPs) are the logical next step in unlocking the full potential of many electric vehicles, home energy storage systems, solar arrays, smart thermostats, and more. Increases grid resilience. However, as VPP is a nascent technology, good standards and policies still need to be developed to truly scale up VPP and make a big difference in decarbonizing the grid.

Led by the Rocky Mountain Institute, the new organization is named the Virtual Power Plant Partnership (VP3) and is funded by the founding members above. VP3’s intent is to “catalyze industry and transform policy to support the scaling of VPPs,” and to that end, the coalition will bring together EVs, residential energy systems, building controls, We will work closely with leading companies in fields such as software. A provider of solutions for utilities and more.

The virtual power plant is poised for explosive growth and RMI is committed to being at the forefront of its success with the launch of VP3. Our analysis shows that VPPs can reduce peak power demand and improve grid resilience in a world of increasingly extreme climate events. The growth of the VPP market also represents profitable opportunities for hardware, software and energy services companies in the building and automotive industries. For large energy users, VPP can significantly reduce energy consumption while providing new revenue streams. — RMI CEO John Crates

According to RMI, VP3’s goals are:

With the guidance and support of its members, VP3 empowers businesses, homes, and communities through VPPs that help support cost-effective energy, reduced emissions, and a more resilient power grid. We are working towards a future where

To achieve this, VP3 does the following:

Catalog, research, and communicate VPP benefits Develop industry-wide best practices, standards, and roadmaps Inform and shape policy development

These virtual power plants will pool a number of distributed energy resources such as electric vehicles, home energy storage systems, electric water heaters, solar arrays, and “smart” electric heating systems into a single portfolio, enabling these energy We will use our assets to stabilize the grid, improve the affordability of electricity, and increase energy self-sufficiency. Mark Mark Bole, GM Vice President and Head of V2X and Battery Solutions, said:

Using the appropriate hardware and some advanced software, and with the permission of the customer (the owner of the distributed energy resource), the VPP can “charge, discharge, It regulates output, and demand, and grid operators.As such, VPPs can play a key role in seamlessly and efficiently matching energy demand and supply.”

According to RMI, by 2030, virtual power plants “could reduce peak U.S. demand by 60 GW. That number could exceed 200 GW by 2050.”

Learn more about VP3 here.

