Pivot, Google X focused on revenue amid canceled projects





It's now Tuesday, which means it's not the first weekday of the week after two consecutive three-day weekends in the US since 2022.

There is a saying that you should aim for the moon. Because even if you miss it, you will fall into the stars. That’s where futuristic initiatives like the Waymo self-driving car kicked off at the famous X Labs, better known as the “Moonshot Factory.” That his sci-fi fantasy scaled back and sat down to work. About more global concerns like revenue generation, according to insider reports.

This is another sign that the tech industry is very different than it was a year ago. As costs are cut and jobs are lost across Silicon Valley, thinking beyond next quarter’s earnings report will increasingly seem like an unaffordable luxury for the tech giant. .

Let’s dig into the tech news of the day.

Astro Terror, the “moonshot captain” of Google’s X development Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

1. Google’s Moonshot: Insider’s Hugh Langley reports that Google’s X Development is scaling back from its pioneering and celebrated limit-breaking roots as a technology lab. Instead, it will focus on initiatives that actually benefit Google and its parent company, Alphabet.

X Labs was a passion project of Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Over the years, it has developed technologies such as the Loon internet-connected balloon, Waymo self-driving cars, and the infamous Google Glass goggles. In recent months, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has stressed that the company needs to be more careful with cash. , although it has not yet announced layoffs. Hugh said the situation with X is a sign of big changes at Google. I expect that trend to continue. “

The X marks the spot here, so read on.

In other news:

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Justin Sullivan/Getty

2. Salesforce employees are looking for answers. CEO Marc Benioff doubled down on skepticism about remote work, telling employees at an all-hands meeting that he believes new and younger employees are less productive at home. Meanwhile, employees say they want clarity in leadership.

3. Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” viewership was 25% below estimates, according to advertising agency information. The tech giant signed an 11-year, $11 billion contract with the NFL to make Prime Video the exclusive streamer of “TNF.” But now, declining viewership means the company is scrambling to make up for advertisers.

4. Remote work scams are on the rise. A job seeker told Insider that she was nearly scammed by an employer who turned out to be disguised as a fraudster. The fake company will ask employees to send in checks for remote work gear and then vanish with the cash.

5. Dismissal and Lockout at ScaleAI. His $7 billion startup, ScaleAI, led by the CEO once dubbed “the next Zuckerberg,” laid off about 20% of its staff this week. Some employees said they first realized it when they were locked out of their work laptops. Please check this out for details.

6. ChatGPT is eating the world. Like it or not, OpenAI’s formidable conversational chatbot ChatGPT is a sign of what’s to come. This is Insider’s Emilia David’s Big Gold Rush in AI. Startups are trying to bring ChatGPT and its kin everywhere from hospitals to marketing departments.

7. Top startups that help people get things done. Insider outlines 18 of the most promising startups to help people be more productive. Winners include startups building better web browsers, new interpretations of address books, and smarter image editors. Read the full list here.

8. Kind of like mold on Cheddar. Insider has a scoop from the inside of Cheddar, an Altice USA-owned new media company founded as the next generation of CNBC, but re-inventing on-air personalities as influencers. Pivoting for placement. Amidst the changes, there was an exodus of employees and internal unrest. Please check this out for details.

Odds and Ends:

Getty Images

9. iPhone 16th Anniversary: ​​It’s been exactly 16 years since Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone, setting the stage for more than a decade of radical technological change. I enjoyed this journey as I looked back on his journey from his first iPhone.

10. The best iPad just got better. Read Insider’s in-depth review of the latest iPad Pro model released in late 2022. It’s only a small improvement over its predecessor, but a few key tweaks prove the iPad Pro to be the best product and best model. General tablet.

