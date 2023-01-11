RMI launches virtual power plant partnerships with Google Nest and GM – pv magazine USA





The VP3 initiative will help foster the rapid growth potential of virtual power plants.

January 10, 2023 Anne Fisher

RMI, a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the global energy transformation, has announced the formation of the Virtual Power Plant Partnership (VP3). Initial funding for the VP3 effort was made possible by General Motors and Google Nest. Founding members include Ford, General Motors, Google Nest, OhmConnect, Olivine, Span, SunPower, Sunrun, Switchdin and Virtual Peeker.

VPPs aggregate and coordinate dispersed energy resources to benefit all who depend on the grid. They comprise a portfolio of numerous homes and businesses with energy assets such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar arrays and other devices that support the grid.

Through a combination of software and hardware, VPP opens up the grid to a whole new utility-scale behind-the-meter supply. VPPs use software to regulate charging, discharging, output, and demand from DERs (with customer permission) to help balance the grid in response to signals from the market and grid operators. .

VP3 is an RMI-based initiative to catalyze the industry and transform policy to support the scaling of energy assets such as electric vehicles (EVs), smart thermostats, appliances, batteries, solar arrays, and grids. is intended to support The initiative follows the path of spin-offs of successful institutions in the power sector previously fostered by his RMI, such as the Clean Energy Buyers Association and the Energy Web Foundation.

The virtual power plant is poised for explosive growth and RMI is committed to being at the forefront of its success with the launch of VP3. Our analysis shows that VPPs can reduce peak power demand and improve grid resilience in a world of increasingly extreme climate events. The growth of the VPP market also represents profitable opportunities for hardware, software and energy services companies in the building and automotive industries. For large energy users, VPP can significantly reduce energy consumption while providing new revenue streams. John Crates, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Mountain Institute, said:

VP3 is working towards a future where businesses, homes and communities are empowered through VPPs that help support cost-effective energy, reduced emissions and a more resilient power grid . To achieve this, VP3 does the following:

Catalog, research, and communicate VPP benefits Develop industry-wide best practices, standards, and roadmaps Inform and shape policy development

The next 12-24 months will be critical for the development of policies and programs to seize the potential offered by virtual power plants, and VP3 is here to ensure the energy transition does not lose momentum. Mark Dyson, Managing Director of Carbon-Free Power at RMI, said. .

GM supports this initiative because of the role VPP can play in ensuring a more resilient power grid. Mark Bole, Vice President and Head of V2X and Battery Solutions at GM, said:

Learn more about the affordability benefits of virtual power plants here.

