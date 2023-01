TDC is a must-see event for delivery, retail and e-commerce professionals, says Metapack General Manager Andrew Norman.

The event provides a great opportunity for industry leaders to meet, discuss and learn how e-commerce has fared over the past 12 months and what to expect in the next 12 months.

TDC 2023 features exceptional speakers, thought-provoking panels and exclusive insights into new data showcasing key trends and market forces setting the tone and pace of retail, e-commerce and shipping today Did. Don’t miss it.

Opening and Keynote Speech

The conference kicks off with Tom Forbes, Chief Customer Officer of Metapack, before the E-commerce Benchmark Report 2023 results are announced as follows.

Richard Lim, CEO, Retail Economics

Andrew Norman, Metapack General Manager

J-Note’s speech will take place in the afternoon.

Featured speakers and panelists include:

Cheyney Cartwright, Head of Sales, Amazon Shipping UK

Karen Gibson, senior manager at Asda

Helen Scurfield, Asendia UK Innovation & Development Director

Jelle Schoenmaker, Vice President and Managing Director of Product Returns, Cycleon

Chris Kellner, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, DigitalGenius

Toby Hay, Managing Director of E-Commerce Marketing, FedEx Express Europe

Karan Chaudhry, Product Owner, SCM Tech at HelloFresh

Matthias Krieger, co-founder of HIVED

Peter BlackBurn, InPost International Commercial Director

Brian Weston, Head of Research and Insights, Institute of Customer Service

Ivo Menting, Global eCommerce Supply Chain Lead at JD eCoffee

Gary Page, General Manager, Customer Shipping and Pickup Operations, John Lewis

Craig Summers, UKI Managing Director, Manhattan Associates

MATCHESFASHION Chief Operating Officer Stuart Hill said:

Relay CEO Jonathan Jensen

Carolyn Park, RS Components, Vice President of Supply Chain

Jim Rudall, Head of EMEA Revenue at Shopify

Marcus Hurd, Stuart’s Retail Logistics UK Director

Sandra Rolling, Director of Transportation at The Climate Group

Chris Haighton, Head of Logistics, The Very Group

David Stock, Vice President of Marketing, UPS

What3words Chief Commercial Officer Clare Jones said:

Exhibitor Hall:

Over 30 exhibitors will also be represented in the dedicated TDC exhibition hall. Attendees can roam the floor throughout the day and participate in networking his drinks his reception following the closing remarks.

Registration method:

Click here for more information and to register for TDC 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/1/11/metapack-set-to-bring-together-retailers-and-carriers-at-the-delivery-conference-2023

