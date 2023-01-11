Google accidentally revealed that the following devices will launch with Fuchsia





Future devices will have Fuchsia installed from day one, according to a soon-deleted Google planning document.

Over the last few years, Google has updated the original Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max to run on their homegrown Fuchsia operating system instead of Cast OS. There are quite a few other Google devices that haven’t been updated with Fuchsia yet, but the next step we’ve been waiting for is getting Fuchsia up and running right out of the box.

Last week, Fuchsia developers submitted a new document describing their upcoming project. 9to5Google was able to view this document before it was subsequently made private.

According to the documentation, Fuchsia will get support for JavaScript development, with the aim of making it easier to manage and control device features. More specifically, work is being done to support factories where new devices are tested during production.

Eventually, Fuchsia will be used as the operating system for factory-manufactured devices.

More importantly, Fuchsia-powered devices will be manufactured in the very near future, so it seems that JavaScript support for Fuchsia should be completed in the first half of 2023.

We will have a generally working solution by the first half of 2023 to make the solution available in Fuchsia’s first factory builds.

In recent months, there have been indications of two Google devices that will be added to the Fuchsia code. Both are smart speakers. One is a low-end device that probably looks like a Pixel Tablet dock with speakers or a 3rd gen Nest Mini, while the other looks like his full Nest Audio successor with UWB connectivity. looks like

Based on all the timings, Google’s next flagship Nest speaker, estimated to launch in fall 2023 or spring 2024, will likely be the first device to launch with Fuchsia installed by default.

In any case, this is a big step forward for Fuchsia within Google and is used more frequently in the hardware department. All in all, 2023 is already shaping up to be a significant year for Fuchsias’ development, and the new hardware launch will certainly cement that.

Fuchsia Details:

