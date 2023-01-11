



Microsoft is poised to stake its farm on artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, and may even acquire Google’s goat in the process.

Fortunes’ Jessica Mathews and Jeremy Kahn reported Tuesday that Microsoft officials are preparing to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI. OpenAI is the company behind generative AI last year, hitting ChatGPT and DALL-E 2. The only financial commitments to external companies in Microsoft’s history have followed the acquisitions of Activision Blizzard, LinkedIn, and Nuance. (Purchase of Activision Blizzard is pending regulatory approval.)

If the two sides reach an agreement and OpenAI can attract more funding from venture capital firms, the startup’s valuation could soon approach $30 billion. Microsoft and OpenAI have not commented on the potential deal originally reported by Semafor.

The reported deal will further cement the symbiotic relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI. OpenAI gained wider public recognition last year following the release of a notable chatbot and text-to-image generator.

After investing $1 billion in the startup in 2019, Microsoft became the preferred partner for commercial use of OpenAI’s technology. OpenAI agreed to use the money to pay for the expensive development costs and build its technology on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. (OpenAI predicts he’ll hit $1 billion in sales by 2024, according to Mathews and Kahn, but last year it only made about $35 million in revenue.)

Then, as ChatGPT chatbots took the internet by storm late last year, The Information said Microsoft now wants to integrate the technology into its flagged Bing search engine and suite of software tools like Microsoft Word and Outlook. I was told there was

For now, the potential impact of OpenAI technology on Microsoft’s business remains mostly theoretical. ChatGPT is still buggy, error-prone, and outdated (its knowledge base hasn’t expanded beyond 2021). OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman concedes as well, saying that ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but feature-rich enough to give a misleading impression of greatness. tweeted last month.

But the potential of generative AI is enough to warrant Microsoft’s interest in this startup. Industry leaders envision a potential revolution in search, enterprise software, programming, and myriad other sectors that could benefit from intelligent automation.

To date, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has led Big Tech’s forays into generative artificial intelligence for consumers and businesses.

The search giant has beaten all challengers with its top-tier AI-powered engine, capturing over 90% of the search market share. Its AI subsidiary, DeepMind, spent his $3.8 billion between 2017 and 2021, boasting some of the deepest pockets in the industry. The cost of reputation for product issues outweighs the benefits of a public release, so they’re covered up for now.)

Microsoft still has a long way to go to catch up with Alphabet, especially in search, but a potential commitment to OpenAI at least shows the willingness and opportunity to compete in this space.

Insider reported last week that Gil Luria, director of research at DA Davidsons, saw Microsoft’s relationship with Open AI as a once-in-a-decade opportunity to take away Google’s search dominance. A KeyBanc analyst added Monday that OpenAI’s arrival could be a short-term overhang for his Google stock.

Investors are increasingly questioning whether this collaboration could be a competitive headwind for Google, based on our conversations, KeyBanc analysts said in a research note, Barrons said. I think.

Alphabet won’t be grazing anytime soon, but a deal between Microsoft and OpenAI could separate the chaff of wheat and generative AI over the next few years.

