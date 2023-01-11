Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a reportedly support 5G in latest beta, with rollout planned for Q1 2023





Google is one of the last Indian smartphone makers to enable 5G network connectivity on its devices. The company had planned to release an update that would enable him 5G capabilities in December, but it has been delayed. Users who set up the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 7 devices are reportedly able to connect to Jio and Airtel 5G networks. Please note that this is a beta update and the company plans to release a stable version to all users in the coming weeks.

Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners who have installed the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on their smartphones can connect to Jio and Airtel 5G networks in India, according to a TelecomTalk report. Note that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also have the same chipset as the Pixel 6a.

After installing the latest beta update on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, users can test the 5G network. However, if the device is used as a primary smartphone, beta updates may affect the overall functionality of the device. This is also an important development for the operator to offer 5G services, along with his Pixel smartphone users in India. If the customer has her 5G phone, the telecom company wants the customer to be able to use her 5G.

In a statement to GSMArena, Google confirmed that the company’s smartphones will support India’s 5G network in an upcoming update. Google has assured that his 5G-ready OTA update is scheduled for his first quarter of 2023. In a statement, the company added that it is working closely with Indian operators to enable next-generation connectivity while complying with local regulations and standards.

It was also previously reported that Google will roll out 5G support to eligible Google Pixel smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2023. We are actively working with Indian operators on various requirements for 5G provisioning and look forward to rolling this out. About his Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023, Google reportedly said at the time.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the Tensor G2 SoC, while the Pixel 6 lineup is powered by the first generation Tensor SoC. Thanks to the latest beta software update, users can now take advantage of his low-latency 5G network with faster download and upload speeds. In India, the Google Pixel 6a, which supports 19 5G bands, is the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 22 5G bands, and all three smartphones have all his 5G bands required for indoor and outdoor 5G coverage. Unfortunately, none of the Google Pixel smartphones in India support the mmWave 5G band which supports very fast uploads and downloads.

