Complete list of prices, features, differences and details





Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series sales start today: The Redmi Note 12 series will go on sale today, but there are two important factors to keep in mind. One thing, the second is that the price of the series has increased compared to the previous year. Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ all launched today and come with some new features. A closer look at the series reveals which one is the right choice.

Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+: full price list

Redmi Note 12 starts at Rs 17,999 for 4 GB + 128 GB and Rs 19,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB. The phone is sold at Mi.com, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Mi Home and Mi Studio, Mi Preferred Partners. This is a sharp price increase as last year’s Redmi Note 11 started at Rs 13,499. Xiaomi also has several exchange offers and bank card offers. Those who have an ICICI credit card can get an additional instant discount of Rs 1500 to buy this device for Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. Existing Xiaomi/Mi and Redmi smartphone users can get the device for Rs 15,499 and Rs 17,499 by taking an extra Rs 1000 off on the exchange price.

Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in three variants. The basic version starts at Rs 24,999 for 6GB+128GB, while the price is Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB option and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+256GB version. In comparison, last year’s Redmi Note 11 Pro cost Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version cost Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note 12 launched today. Phones start at Rs 17,999. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The ICICI credit card offer is still valid here, but users get a discount of Rs 3000 on the Pro version. This reduces the price of the three variants to Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. The device is sold at Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Vijay Sales, Mi Home and Mi Studio, Mi Preferred Partners. Get an extra Rs 1000 off when you replace your old Redmi or Xiaomi/Mi device, priced at Rs 20,999, Rs 22,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12+ and its 200MP camera review

The most expensive is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which currently costs Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB. Yes, Xiaomi has increased the base storage to 256GB compared to 128GB on last year’s variant. Last year the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ started at Rs 20,999 while the most expensive variant was Rs 24,999.

Again, ICICI credit card users get an additional Rs 3000 discount. This will bring the price down to Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999. The phone is sold at Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, Mi Preferred Partners. An additional Rs 1000 off in exchange for existing Xiaomi/Mi and Redmi smartphone users, bringing the effective price to Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively.

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ run the same Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) So which Redmi Note 12 is right for you to get?

The Redmi Note 12 series is by far the most expensive. If you are looking for a Note under Rs 15,000, your best bet is his Redmi Note 12 which runs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, offers decent performance and has a 48MP triple camera. The display also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. You can get a Redmi Note 12 for less than Rs 15,000 because when you replace an old phone, especially a Redmi or Mi phone, the price usually drops. It depends on the state.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the most expensive phone and comes with the biggest specs like a 200 MP camera, 120W fast charging and Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset. As we noted in our review, this phone has an excellent camera. But again, the price means not everyone can afford or consider it.Also this same chipset powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro. Also remember that you are supplying. However, that phone has a 50MP main camera and a 67W fast charger.

The Pro+ variant is for fans who want all the highest specs and don’t mind paying extra. Again with exchange offers you can lower the price. However, if you are upgrading from a Redmi Note 7 Pro or 8 Pro and don’t mind paying more than 20,000 rupees, we believe the Redmi Note 12 Pro will suffice for most users.

