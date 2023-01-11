Apple to manufacture custom displays in-house, starting with MicroLED for Apple Watch Ultra in 2024





Starting in 2024, Apple will use custom displays designed in-house for mobile devices such as the iPhone and Apple Watch, reports Bloomberg. The move to proprietary displays allows Apple to become less dependent on its display partners, including Samsung and LG.

Apple’s transition will begin with the high-end Apple Watch Ultra at the end of 2024, with the device set to adopt microLED display technology. devices. The display is likely manufactured by an outside supplier, but is designed by Apple.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is making a “drastic effort” to make more of its own components for iPhones, iPads and Macs, so it won’t have to work with many third-party component suppliers. Apple now makes its own A-series and M-series chips for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and to end its relationship with suppliers like Qualcomm and Broadcom, it also makes modem chips and other wireless chips. It is working.

Apple is already testing a microLED display for the Apple Watch, and the technology brings brighter, more vibrant colors and improved viewing angles. Bloomberg says the display “makes content look like it’s been painted on glass.”

The company originally planned to switch to microLED displays as early as 2020, but there were technical challenges to overcome. Apple was also planning to use microLED for larger displays, but for cost reasons, it decided to focus on the Apple Watch first.Apple spends billions developing display technology. $, and the move is said to be one of Apple’s most “important projects.”

Bloomberg has warned that the 2024 target date could be pushed to 2025. Alternatively, if production issues persist, a limited supply of new devices may be offered from the start. The Apple Watch will be refreshed in 2023 with few new features.

