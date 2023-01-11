Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 to showcase camera improvements TechCrunch





Samsung announced today that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1st at 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET. The company will unveil the S23 series of phones at its first in-person event in three years. is up.

Samsung’s press announcement only had a GIF showing multiple camera arrays, but it posted a teaser on Weibo hinting at a higher megapixel sensor and improved low-light photography. The first teaser said “wow resolution coming soon” and the second teaser said “amazing night pics coming soon”.

Samsung used a 108-megapixel sensor on the S22 Ultra last year. A teaser posted by the company showed that the S23 Ultra could use Samsung’s own 200-megapixel sensor, which was launched last October.

The company’s latest phone could feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. There could be minor design changes and spec changes across the lineup, but with the S22 Ultra he decided to have a dedicated slot for the S-Pen, effectively ditching the Galaxy Note lineup. is not.

Just like last year, Samsung is allowing customers to pre-order its new flagship device without knowing it in exchange for a $50 Samsung store credit. Thankfully, buyers have the option of not purchasing the device at all.

Samsung strategically places the event between the just-finished Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas and the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona at the end of February. doing.

Last week, the South Korean tech company released results for the quarter ending December, posting record-low profits in the past eight years. The company cited the economic slowdown and declining demand for smartphones as the main reasons for these numbers.

