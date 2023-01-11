Zoom Wants You To Be An Avatar (Not James Cameron Kind)





Video chat service Zoom is ringing in the new year with the attitude, “New year, your new cartoon version!” The service announced in his Jan. 5 blog post that customizable avatars are one of the few new features users have access to. Other features include new meeting templates, threaded chat in meetings, and a dedicated His Q&A feature. Zoom One Pro, Business, or Business Plus online plan users also got premium his access to some apps.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s new in Zoom and what to expect in your upcoming meetings. Most of these features are currently available unless otherwise noted.

customizable avatar

In March 2022, Zoom released animal avatars. This avatar lets you transform into an animated bunny, dog, or other creature. Meanwhile, with Zoom’s new avatar feature, you can turn yourself into a cartoon and customize your avatar’s appearance to match your own.

Cartoon avatars also reflect your movements and facial expressions. But you can’t do everything. If you’re eating during a meeting, and I’m guilty of this, your avatar won’t start munching on cartoon sandwiches.

Avatars are in beta for all Zoom users, and Zoom says it will continue to add customization options.

Messages and reactions during threaded meetings

Threaded messages help keep chats organized.

zoom

In-meeting Zoom chat can be hectic and hard to keep up with, especially if you’re in a company-wide meeting. To keep in-meeting chat organized and easy to follow, Zoom introduces threaded in-meeting messages and reactions. Now, in a meeting chat, if someone asks, “What would you like to have for lunch?”

This feature is expected to be available by the end of January.

conference template

Every meeting is different and requires different settings. Instead of changing settings every time you create a meeting, Zoom allows users to create their own meeting template. If you have recurring meetings, instead of having to remember which settings to allow or disable, you can now create a template and use it every time.

Zoom also has three ready-made meeting templates that people can use. Here are those templates.

Large meetings: Good for team-wide meetings. Captions are enabled for all participants and the meeting is automatically recorded. Seminars: Think business training or college classrooms. Due to increased controls, features such as participant screen sharing are disabled. K-12: Suitable for distance learning in elementary and high school.Polls and quizzes are enabled, but other features are limited to reduce distractions.

If you’re delivering a presentation during a Zoom meeting, it can be difficult to keep track of your presentation and in-meeting chat. Some people are having conversations next to each other, while others are asking questions. Zoom’s new meeting-specific Q&A feature makes it easy to keep track of questions (and answers) people may have in a meeting without bogging down the in-meeting chat.

Access to curated must-have apps

If you’re a Zoom One Pro, Business, or Business Plus user, Zoom gives you access to premium versions of some apps called Essential Apps. Some apps focus on productivity like Coda and Sesh, while others like Kahoot and Funtivity aim to build fun and teamwork.

For more information, check out 25 Zoom tips and tricks announced at the Zoomtopia 2022 event, as well as other new features announced by Zoom.

