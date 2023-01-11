Apple ready to finally switch to superior microLED displays in 2024





According to a new report, Apple hopes to reduce its dependence on Samsung and LG by manufacturing its own mobile displays from 2024. Besides cutting costs and giving the company more flexibility in how it makes its devices, the move reportedly also brings the benefits of microLED, an even more efficient screen technology than the OLED currently in use. increase.

In a Bloomberg article, reputable leaker analyst Marc Garman says the strategy will first impact the Apple Watch, whose premium Ultra models will get an in-house custom MicroLED in the 2024 update. Over time (and assuming no technical issues arise), the display will be added to other Apple Watch models and iPhones.

Note that the “in-house” portion of the report is a somewhat relative term. In most cases, these displays will continue to be manufactured by external suppliers. The difference is that Apple has more control over the design. As it stands, Apple works with existing Samsung and LG technology to create iPhone and Apple Watch displays, tailored to Apple’s specifications. From now on, Apple will take responsibility for the concept and design of the display itself, giving it more control over the final product. Samsung now manufactures his microLED displays, which are only used in the company’s high-end TV sets.

MicroLED has the potential to become the dominant display technology within a few years, offering superior performance over OLED in many ways.

Suitable for thinner, thinner and lighter smartwatches. Almost double the power efficiency (more precisely, it’s estimated to use about half the energy to produce the same brightness), and there’s also a clear advantage in battery life. MicroLED can provide many times higher screen resolutions, with thousands of pixels per inch being a achievable goal. Luminance. According to Bloomberg, the display has already been tested and can “make content look like it’s been painted on glass.” It’s also more resistant to screen burn-in, which can be an issue with OLED displays.

Needless to say, these are all qualities that users wouldn’t notice on a 2-inch display, but would be appreciated by engineers working on various Apple mobile products. A 4.5-star review of the Apple Watch Ultra found the first-generation model to be too thick. It would be ideal to be able to slim down both the display and the battery without impacting performance.Last week rumors suggested that the Apple Watch Ultra would still have a larger and brighter display in 2024. This is consistent with this rumor.

Of course, the timeframe may mean the change is too late for the 2nd Gen Ultra. Rumor has it that the Ultra will be sold once every two years like his SE, but we’ll have to wait until September to see what Apple has planned. I have. Even if the second Ultra doesn’t arrive until the fall of 2024, he could still miss it, as Gurman warns the project could be delayed until 2025.

