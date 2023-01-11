Lone Ruin is an addictive twin-stick roguelike game worth checking out





Lone Ruin has a gorgeous neon color palette that works well with its synth-heavy soundtrack.

Super Rare Original / Cuddle Monster Game

If there are any first new titles I check out in 2023, this should be a great year for gaming.

Lone Ruin is a twin-stick, magic-based roguelike game from Hell Is Other Demons developer Cuddle Monster Games. Slash and blast through hordes of enemies as you descend deep into the ruins of an old magical city in search of ancient power.

So far, I’m having a great time at Lone Ruin. If you’re digging into a dungeon-crawling roguelike along the lines of Hades, this might suit your tastes too.

I’ve played Lone Ruin for a few hours on PC with Steam Deck (where it works perfectly for me) and found it easier to aim using a mouse instead of dual analog sticks. understood.

Your character, Elizabeth, starts with a dash and one of eight weapons. These weapons can be tested before making a decision. There’s a wonderfully diverse selection of spells here, and it’s worth trying them all to find the one that best suits your playstyle.

The scythe is great for melee attacks. It can also be charged up to create a whirlwind of damage. Being able to destroy projectiles with it proved very useful in the early stages of getting a feel for things. , I’m usually running with a fireball that explodes on impact with AOE damage, or a boomerang.

In addition to the dash and starter weapon, there are 2 other spell slots and 5 slots for blessings (boons). After choosing your first weapon, choose one of the two doors. New weapons, upgrades, blessings, or treasure chests await as you clear out the monsters on the other side. After 1-2 levels, if you have enough gold, you will be able to enter the shop and buy things.

Enemies will appear in several waves and you can tell how many are left with the help of an indicator in the upper right corner of the screen. Naturally, the enemies get stronger over time, and you’ll need quite a few runs before you start finding the types of builds that will help you the most as you descend into the city.

I love the aesthetics here. The neon palette is gorgeous, but even with the screen filled with elemental attacks and incoming fire, it’s relatively easy to understand what’s going on. Alfred Lahm’s pumping, synth-heavy soundtrack is absolutely ripping, too.

Beyond the campaign, there’s a survival mode that I haven’t delved into yet. I’d like to get to the bottom of the city before checking it out. In any case, the emphasis is on the replayability of the main mode. Not only are there incentives to try a run with each starter weapon and see what builds combine, there’s also a leaderboard so you can see how you compare to your friends.

Between the holidays, year-end coverage, and a jam-packed CES, I just couldn’t dedicate more time to Lone Ruin and review it properly. ,It is a pity. I will definitely continue to do so.

After a great debut with Grapple Dog, publisher Super Rare Originals seems to be 2 for 2 in indie releases. I can’t wait to check out their next creation.

Lone Ruin comes to Steam and Switch on January 12th.

