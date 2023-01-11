Business listings on Apple Maps are getting more detailed with the launch of Apple Business Connect TechCrunch





Today, Apple Maps gets new tools to help the 10-plus-year-old service compete better with Google. This allows business owners to store hours and locations, photos, logos, special offers and promotions, and more. To that end, the company is launching a new web portal called Apple Business Connect. It allows companies to manage Apple’s presence across his 1.5 billion devices from his one dashboard.

It’s been a while since the service has appeared on Apple Maps. For years, the mapping platform, which first launched in 2012, relied on a simplified system, the Apple Business Register, to update its map listings with revised information. We also leveraged third-party he data from partners such as Foursquare, Yelp, and Tripadvisor to provide users with other business information, ratings, and reviews. For comparison, Google has been allowing his business owner to manage his listings since 2005, but that product, now called Google Business His Profiles, has been around a lot since then. It has gone through a name change.

Apple has said it will not remove its Yelp integration when Apple Business Connect launches. A customer can see his Yelp photo and reviews on the store card, and choose Yelp as the provider for ordering, viewing restaurant menus, and more. However, the new system will allow business owners to add important details that may be missing to the list, resulting in a richer, more detailed and up-to-date listing.

After going through the verification process, the business owner can update the business card with basic information such as business hours, phone number, and address (including the About page), as well as a business logo and photo. For the first time, you can also update your business categories and add subcategories to make it easier for map he users to find your business when searching. You can also customize the information that appears in the “Good to Know” section of your listing. This includes useful information such as whether the location is ‘kid-friendly’, whether it has ‘free Wi-Fi’, and whether it offers ‘free delivery’. “Wheelchair friendly” etc.

Owners can also move the pin on the map to a more accurate location if the list location is incorrect.

In addition, some business listings on Apple Maps have “action” buttons that let you do things like book a hotel room on Booking.com, order groceries on Instacart, and most recently find parking. The customer is now ready to perform some action. Find it with SpotHero. Apple Business Connect allows business owners to add these custom actions themselves.

This listing can also be customized for the first time to show special limited-time offers and incentives, such as food sales and show tickets. These updates, or “showcases,” can include descriptive text, photos, and even custom actions for customers to take. Free to use.

Apple plans to work with partners like Walmart to enhance Business Place Cards in new ways. For example, a customer visiting Walmart’s Place Card can tap the “Send a Message” button in the app to go to the “Text to Shop” feature. She can then start typing in her Messages for Business, a service that allows customers to connect with businesses via her iMessage.

After verification, the business owner can designate other members of the team who can update their information, and even configure their account to update multiple locations as needed.

When owners make updates using Apple Business Connect, they see a live preview on their screens so they can see how the list will look before publishing.

Keeping your business information up-to-date is the main reason you work with the product, but Business Connect also provides insight into how your place cards are performing over time. These can be viewed in the Insights dashboard, where you can learn how customers find your business and interact with their Places cards.

Many Apple device owners prefer using Google Maps to Apple Maps for many reasons, but Apple points out that the updated location cards aren’t just in the Maps app itself. These updates flow across Apple’s ecosystem and enhance business listings elsewhere such as Siri Spotlight, Apple Wallet and Safari.

Apple today said it has no plans to monetize the system to allow owners to elevate their listings in any way like advertising, but the Business Connect platform is open to future efforts in that area. It seems to be laying the groundwork. Apple has shown growing interest in the digital advertising market in recent years, disrupting the duopoly of Facebook and Google. Elsewhere on mobile, Apple’s privacy changes are reportedly helping boost its own advertising business. No wonder Apple is now considering entering the search advertising market. Especially when you can leverage the iOS platform and various features like Siri Spotlight to help you do just that.

Apple Business Connect launches in countries around the world as of Wednesday. Initially available in English, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.

