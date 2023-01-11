Samsung Galaxy S23 could be on the market soon.here is everything we know





It’s almost February. In other words, it’s time to turn your attention to what’s next for Samsung. The company just announced that its next Unpacked event will take place on February 1st, and the Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to be the star of the show.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series includes some of the top phones from 2022. His S22 on the base was impressive as a more affordable option. The S22 Plus is a great all-rounder, and his powerful S22 Ultra surprised us with its excellent camera skills. Plus and Ultra CNET Editors’ Choice Awards were also awarded.

If Samsung continues the pattern of the past three generations, we can expect the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra to arrive. Details are expected to come out on February 1st, but here’s what to expect based on rumors, leaks, and Samsung’s previous product launches. As for what I’d like to see from the Galaxy S23 lineup, longer battery life and smarter camera features are at the top of my list.

Galaxy S23 release date

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S23 series at its upcoming Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 1st. The announcement of the event follows previous leaks, including this report from South Korean newspaper JoongAng Daily, suggesting his early February launch of the Galaxy S23. His January 6th tweet by prominent leaker Ice Universe also claimed to show a teaser image of his Galaxy Unpacked dated February 1st.

Whether the phone will be available in stores that month is another matter, as global supply chains are still struggling and there may be longer than usual delays. We are offering a promotion for US customers who want to By signing up, he gets $50 in Samsung credits when he reserves one device and $100 in Samsung credits when he reserves two.

The S22 Ultra has faced some stiff competition this year, including Google’s Pixel 7 Pro.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET Galaxy S23 model and size

We strongly hope Samsung will continue its strategy of launching multiple phone models, each with different specs and prices, to appeal to different people. We’re pretty sure we’ll see an S23 model, a step-up S23 Plus with a larger screen, and a top-of-the-line S23 Ultra. It’s the Ultra that packs in.

The invitation to Samsung’s Unpacked event also included what appeared to be three spotlights. This is a casual nod to his three new Galaxy models.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is on February 1st. We hope to learn about the Galaxy S23 lineup.

samsung

Reputable leaker Ice Universe posted a detailed rundown of the sizes of the following three phones (via GSM Arena), matching them almost exactly to the current sizes of the S22 lineup. We don’t expect any noticeable difference in either range of screen sizes in comparison.

They were 6.1 inches on the Galaxy S22, 6.6 inches on the S22 Plus and 6.8 inches on the S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S23 price

Assuming Samsung launches multiple models, the S23 series will have three main prices. We don’t expect Samsung to deviate from last year’s prices. For reference, the base his S22 launched at his $800 price point, while the Plus model starts at his $1,000 and the high-performance S22 Ultra debuted in the US last February at his $1,200. Did.

The S22 series comes in three sizes, and we expect the S23 line-up to be similar.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Galaxy S23 Camera

Cameras are likely to be one of the key focal points of the new series. This is especially true for the Ultra models, which usually see Samsung’s biggest camera innovations.

Considering Samsung launched two of these image sensors and you can find them in other phones, we expected the S22 Ultra to include a whopping 200 megapixel image sensor. We weren’t able to, but it seems likely that the 200-megapixel sensor will be one of the S23 Ultra’s key boasts. Ice Universe also predicts that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel sensor. It remains to be seen if it will be the HP1 or HP3 sensors the company already manufactures, or new variants built specifically for phones.

In our tests, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera performed exceptionally well against both the Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro.

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Samsung’s product page for these sensors boasts improved resolution (obviously) but also improved low-light photos by combining a set of smaller pixels with larger individual pixels that can capture more light. The S22 Ultra is already one of the best night camera phones, beating out the Pixel 7 Pro in our recent tests.

Its huge resolution also lends itself to the phone’s already impressive zooming skills thanks to its 10x optical zoom lens. A recent rumor from Ice Universe claims that the lens lineup will remain the same across all phones, but the higher resolution should make zoom shots even more pin-sharp.

At least the Galaxy S23 Plus and potentially the Galaxy S23 could also see a slight change in the camera design. There is a circular cutout for the , which may be attached directly to the back of the device instead of the camera module. The Galaxy S22 Ultra already has a camera like this, but Hemmerstoffer’s leak suggests that the style could make its way to the Plus model as well.

See pictures of the Galaxy S22 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 below to see what I mean.

Galaxy S22 Ultra (left), Galaxy S22 Plus (middle), Galaxy S22 (right)

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Galaxy S23 battery, processor and other specs

The Galaxy S23 series will almost certainly use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. For the past few years, Samsung has been using its own Exynos chips for European models. But according to his recent Qualcomm earnings call, Samsung actually plans to use his Qualcomm’s silicon for all phones in this series.

As for other specs, a minimum of 8 GB of RAM is expected for the base model, with 12 GB available on the S23 Ultra. Storage will likely continue to start at 128 GB, with higher capacity options available at higher prices. No, we don’t expect the microSD card slot to return and expand storage. Sad face.

According to recent Federal Communications Commission certification, the base S23 has a 3,900 mAh battery, which is a step up from the base S23’s 3,700 mAh, while the S23 Plus boosts the battery to 4,700 mAh. We don’t have official numbers for the Ultra model yet, but Ice Universe suggests that it will have the same 5,000 mAh cell size as the S22 Ultra.

We’ll know more as we make it to January and get closer to the expected February launch date. But if the rumors turn out to be accurate, the Galaxy S23 lineup will likely be a modest step up from the Galaxy S22 family.

