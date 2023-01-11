Apple Maps gets a major update.this is what it looks like





Apple announced a major update to Apple Maps on Wednesday. This will add new photos, buttons and promotions to your business page app.

The move encourages Apple Maps users to look for more than just directions by providing new information and photos about business locations. This is the latest example of the competition between Apple Maps and Google Maps, which has powerful tools that allow businesses to edit and add information to their profiles.

Related investment news

For users, the business page that appears when searching for places in the app offers more interactivity. For example, businesses on Apple Maps can now display modules with a “showcase” or big picture, highlighting deals and limited-time promotions.

Apple Maps also allows businesses to add buttons at the top of profiles that allow people to place orders and make reservations.

Additional map information is also used by Siri and other Apple software.

For businesses that maintain an Apple Maps page, Apple’s announcement includes a new web app called Business Connect that businesses can use to claim their location, hold credit cards, and more. You can edit details such as whether you are a member, update your photo and logo, and offer special discounts and promotions.

Larger companies often manage their digital map listings with software like Yext and Reputation, which integrate with Apple’s new system.

Apple also has a dashboard for business owners that tracks metrics like how customers land on Apple Maps pages and what they interact with, as well as dashboards for measuring search engine optimization. We are introducing a new dashboard.

This feature is free for businesses, and Apple does not sell ad units within Maps.

The following changes will be made to the Apple Maps app:

Here’s an example of the new Apple Maps page. There is a large photo just below the opening hours and a button at the top that allows users to book. Zoom in icon Outward pointing arrow This coffee shop example has an Order button. Outward arrows within the zoom icon Businesses can also edit the location’s About page and integrate with Apple’s business chat software. Zoom in icon Outward arrow Updated listing information pops up when it makes sense in Apple apps like Siri and Messages. Zoom In Icon Outward Arrow Users These updates will appear on the iPhone, but some new features will require individual companies to configure their pages. Businesses can submit and manage Apple Maps pages via a new web app.zoom in icon outward arrow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/11/apple-maps-is-getting-a-big-update-heres-what-it-looks-like-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos