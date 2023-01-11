Daniel Craig wears a 207 MoonSwatch (just like you)





Ever since Daniel Craig became James Bond, it was inevitable that one day he would get his hands on a Moonswatch, wearing Omega watches exclusively. Like them, Craig waited for his time, but when the offer was presented, he paid £207 for the privilege.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 8: Daniel Craig at the Glass Onion Janelle Monet at the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8, 2023 in New York City Award for Best Supporting Actress. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

If there was a blueprint for masculinity in modern times, you’d have a harder time finding someone to model yourself for than Daniel Craig. Since then, she’s danced in a white vest, shown the world how to wear a neckerchief, and most recently a National Board of Review Awards Gala to her Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monet.

During that outing, I spotted an unmistakable bioceramic case for the MoonSwatch. Unlike Ed Sheeran (his Mission to the Moon is the most classic) and Zlatan Ibrahimovi (his Mission to Mars is the flashiest), Craig’s choice of colors and planets from 11 It’s more inevitable than we expected.

Read on for the fact that Craig chose Neptune (the eighth planet from the Sun) over Uranus. Maybe he didn’t like the wordplay in Mission to Uranus. Perhaps this multiplies the fact that he’s so happy he’s not Bond anymore. Or did you only get Neptune?

The Hottest Watch Ever, Omega and Swatch Collaborate to Reimagine the Iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch (AKA the One Neil Armstrong Worn) in Vibrant Colors and in a Very Affordable Form . Only available in select his Swatch stores. See you in line for that bright red Mission to Mars model. 207. at swatch.com

The Mission to Neptune is light blue with a dark blue dial and bezel, but the white hands and indexes should make us shiver at how cold it is around the neck of the forest. The cycle is 165 years. And while it’s not the obvious choice, Neptune continues to be the most in-demand Moonswatch, and with the aforementioned crazy people still willingly paying eight times the retail price, nothing beats Craig.

Regardless of how he bagged it and why he chose it, can we officially confirm that a dress watch doesn’t have to be paired with a suit? Craig has always been the absolute picture of style, Rocking Moonswatch like a red carpet is proof that they’ve reached Access to All Areas status.

