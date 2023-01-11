Microsoft Teams continues premium add-on preview





Microsoft announced that it continues to roll out new features for Teams Premium.

Premium general availability is expected early next month.

The preview, which is rolling out gradually starting December 16th, can be accessed by IT admins by clicking through to the Microsoft 365 admin center IT and activating a free trial license.

The Microsoft 365 admin blog says: Not all Teams Premium features are available in this preview release, but more will be released during the preview period.

The announcement includes a comparison of Teams Premium and Teams, but is not specific about which tariffs, in whole or in part. Teams Premium is sold as an add-on license to enhance your Teams experience. It promises personalized and intelligent meetings and webinars, enhanced meeting protection, advanced IT management and reporting, and advanced virtual appointments.

Microsoft cited an audience that influenced the preview as a Solution Provider (CSP) partner. Partners can start sharing news with their customers to start registering their tenants in preview as a trial through the Microsoft 365 admin center by searching for Teams Premium in the catalog.

Teams Premium for Organizations User

Here’s what Microsoft’s documentation says about the differences between Teams Rooms Pro and Teams Premium:

These two licenses are not dependent on each other, do not overlap in functionality, and do not have license enforcement conflicts.

Interestingly, the same doc mentions rebranding, presumably to highlight the difference in allocation. Prior to the release of Teams Rooms Pro, Microsoft offered a Teams Rooms license called Teams Rooms Premium. Teams Rooms Premium has been discontinued and is not related to Teams Premium.

Microsoft Teams Premium was first announced at Ignite 2022 last October and promised to deliver more personalized, intelligent and secure meetings. This includes 1:1 meetings, virtual appointments and webinars.

Nicole Herskowitz, VP of Microsoft Teams, said of Premium: Virtual booking to a more personalized, intelligent and secure webinar.

Teams Rooms Basic, Standard, and Pro

As UC Today reported, the new lower tier that replaced Microsoft Teams Standard, Teams Rooms Basic removed advanced features such as Front Row. At the same time, Teams Rooms Pro went mid-tier, listing the same feature set as Premium for $10 less, while the Pro package was downgraded to a managed server platform and promised some new features.

The restructuring of the tiers has had a surprising reaction in the Microsoft community, as many companies will have to pay an additional $25 for features that were already available previously. Teams Basics pricing meant that many large and medium-sized businesses could no longer afford to change from unlimited tenants to up to 25 tenants.

Price jump to maintain functionality

Tom Arbuthnot commented on his blog Tom Talks: Many people currently using the Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard ($15) license want to keep the current features and advance in the future. For the customer, $40/month is a significant cost increase. Features.

Tariff changes also limit the use of devices, encouraging users to upgrade for versatility. Microsoft’s licensing documentation states: A Teams Rooms Basic license can be used to license one Teams Rooms device certified in one room. If you use the same resource account to log into multiple devices in a room (Teams Rooms Console, Surface Hub, Teams Panel, etc.), you must use a Teams Rooms Pro license.

Teams Standard also included Supported Experiences, Meeting Scheduling, Joining Meetings, Joining and Collaborating Meetings, Meeting and Device Control, Security, Management and Administration, and Managed Operations. However, Basic is free and Standard is $15 per device for certified Teams devices.

