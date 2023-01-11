Nvidia made a smart move to accelerate its gaming business





After two years of solid growth in 2020 and 2021, Nvidia’s (NVDA -0.96%) video game business has fallen sharply in the past as demand for graphics cards used in personal computers (PCs) plummeted. I have been sick for a year. A budding niche within the gaming business where the company is doubling down despite headwinds in this segment.

The chipmaker recently announced that it would be bringing its RTX 4080 graphics card to Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now. Let’s take a look at why this could be a big problem for the company in the long run.

Nvidia is pushing the boundaries of cloud gaming

The RTX 4080 is one of Nvidia’s top-of-the-line graphics cards and is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the RTX 3080. Invest in expensive hardware. This is because with cloud gaming, gamers simply stream the game to their local device (such as a PC, smartphone, or television (TV)) over the internet, and the processing takes place in a remote data center. .

Now that Nvidia equips its cloud game servers with RTX 4080 graphics cards, gamers can stream and play resource-intensive games even on underpowered devices. The company claims that its RTX 4080-class cloud game server can deliver 5x the graphics performance of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console and 1.75x the performance of his RTX 3080-class cloud game server of the previous generation. I promise.

Additionally, Nvidia says GeForce Now customers who choose membership in the RTX 4080 class will experience “true PC gaming streaming from the cloud at up to 240 frames per second with full ray tracing and DLSS 3.” says it can. This would greatly surpass his GeForce Now membership tier in the RTX 3080 class, which offered 120 frames per second gaming on PCs and MacBooks.

Nvidia offers RTX 4080-class cloud gaming on its GeForce Now Ultimate membership tier. Pricing is $19.99 for a monthly subscription and $99.99 for a 6-month subscription. Considering the RTX 4080 graphics card alone starts at $1,199, it’s a pretty good deal for gamers looking to play high-end titles without breaking the bank.

So it’s surprising that more cloud gamers will flock to GeForce Now after Nvidia’s latest move, especially at a time when high inflation and a possible recession could hit physical graphics card sales even more. It’s not what you should do. Cloud gaming subscriptions are significantly cheaper, and this could work in his Nvidia’s favor.

It’s also worth noting that the company had 12 million GeForce Now subscriptions before launching cloud gaming subscriptions for the previous-gen RTX 3080 class in October 2021. RTX 3080 membership tiers launching in August 2022. And now that Nvidia is pushing the boundaries even further with performance upgrades for cloud gaming, it’s no surprise that the company is sustaining phenomenal growth in this fast-growing niche. Promote long-term growth.

Investors should also note that gamers can subscribe to GeForce Now starting at $9.99 per month, or $49.99 for 6 months with Priority Membership level. However, there are limitations as the Priority tier limits game streaming to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second frame rate. Additionally, Nvidia offers a huge library of 1,500 games with his GeForce Now, another great reason gamers use the service.

this could be a huge business

Last year, the global cloud gaming market revenue was estimated at just $2.4 billion. That’s a massive 74% increase over 2021, estimated by video game and esports analytics and market research provider Newzoo. The company also notes that at the end of 2022, the cloud gaming market had an estimated 31.7 million paying subscribers.

If so, Nvidia already has a sizable chunk of the market since it hit 20 million GeForce Now subscribers last August. More specifically, Nvidia may already dominate more than his two-thirds of the cloud gaming space based on the size of its paying subscriber base, according to Newzoo estimates.

This puts the company in an excellent position to tap into cloud gaming, a space expected to record a healthy annual growth rate of 47.5% through 2028 and generate approximately $14 billion in revenue by the end of the forecast period. I’m in Nvidia’s continued domination of this market could allow the company to make billions from cloud gaming.

To put it into perspective, Nvidia made $7.2 billion in revenue from its gaming segment in the first three months of fiscal year 2023, implying an annual revenue run rate of $9.6 billion. Cloud gaming could therefore be a substantial growth driver for Nvidia, given the potential end-market opportunities offered and the dominant position the company has already built for itself.

All in all, cloud gaming could give Nvidia the boost it needs after a terrible year of graphics card sales. And it could ultimately help get this beaten tech stock back on track.

Harsh Chauhan has no positions in any of the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and NVIDIA. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

