OpenAI Pilots ChatGPT Professional, Premium Version Of Viral Chatbot TechCrunch





OpenAI hinted this week that it would soon begin charging for ChatGPT, a viral AI-powered chatbot that can create essays, emails, poems, and even computer code.In an announcement on the company’s official Discord server, OpenAI said it was “starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT,” adding that it would “definitely [the tool’s] Long-term viability. ”

The monetized version of ChatGPT appears to be called ChatGPT Professional. This, according to OpenAI’s waiting list link posted on the Discord server, asks various questions about payment settings, such as “What is the price (per month) that ChatGPT considers too expensive to consider buying?” To do.

The waiting list also mentions the benefits of ChatGPT Professional. This includes no “blackout” (i.e. unavailable) periods, no throttling, and an unlimited number of messages using ChatGPT. “At least twice the normal daily limit.” According to OpenAI, those who fill out the waiting list form may be selected to pilot ChatGPT Professional, but the program is in an phase and will not be widely available “at this time.”

Despite the controversy and some bans, ChatGPT has proven to be an effective propaganda for OpenAI, garnering major media attention and spawning countless memes on social media. Some investors have implemented his ChatGPT in their workflow. Ryan Reynolds worked with ChatGPT to create an ad for his Mint Mobile, the mobile career he partly owns. Microsoft will reportedly incorporate the AI ​​behind ChatGPT into its Office suite and Bing.

ChatGPT has over 1 million users as of early December, an enviable user base on all fronts. But it’s an expensive service to run. According to Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, ChatGPT’s operational costs are “eye-popping”, amounting to a few cents per chat of total computational cost. (ChatGPT is hosted in Microsoft’s Azure cloud.)

We are working on a professional version of ChatGPT. Offers higher limits and faster performance. If you are interested, please join the waiting list here: https://t.co/Eh87OViRie

— Greg Brockman (@gdb) January 11, 2023

OpenAI is under pressure to turn a profit on products like ChatGPT ahead of a rumored $10 billion investment from Microsoft. OpenAI expects him to earn $200 million in 2023. This is paltry compared to the more than $1 billion he has invested in startups so far.

Semafor reported this week that Microsoft is about to acquire a 49% stake in OpenAI, valuing the company at around $29 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Microsoft will receive three-quarters of OpenAI’s profits until it recovers its investment, with additional investors taking his 49% stake, with OpenAI holding the remaining 2% stake.

OpenAI has an unusual corporate structure that operates under a “capped profit” model that limits the return of backers to 100 times their investment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/11/openai-begins-piloting-chatgpt-professional-a-premium-version-of-its-viral-chatbot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos