Microsoft Adds Select Teams Features to Premium Subscriptions





Last month, Microsoft launched a new Teams Premium plan in preview as an add-on for commercial customers. Now, the company has quietly announced (via The Register) that it will be moving some of its existing features available to Microsoft 365 subscribers to its expensive Premium edition.

Microsoft first announced the Teams Premium add-on at its Ignite 2022 conference last October. It comes with new AI-powered features such as custom meeting branding, intelligent meeting summaries, and live translation. There are also some new security features that allow users to add watermarks to protect sensitive content.

Microsoft recently updated its licensing documentation to indicate that Microsoft Teams Premium will soon provide exclusive access to some common features. This list includes live translated captions, custom scenes in Together mode, and timeline markers for his Teams recordings of participants joining or leaving the meeting. Microsoft Teams Premium also includes virtual booking options such as SMS notifications, scheduled queue views, and organizational analytics.

When Teams Premium becomes generally available for purchase, there will be a 30-day grace period for admins to purchase Teams Premium. After the 30-day grace period expires, users will no longer be able to access features previously available in Teams without the Teams Premium add-on unless an admin purchases and assigns a Teams Premium license to the user, he said. explained on the support page.

Virtual Appointment Microsoft Teams Premium pricing details to be announced next month

The Microsoft Teams Premium offering is currently available with a 30-day free trial. However, Microsoft could charge $10 per user per month when it becomes generally available in early February.

Overall, Microsoft positions Teams Premium as an enterprise-centric product that addresses specific business needs. However, the move may offend many customers due to budget constraints that would force them to pay additional costs to use existing Microsoft Teams features.

