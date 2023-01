The iPhone was announced 16 years ago

Every company wants you to believe that their next big product will change the world, but some live up to the hype.Sixteen years ago when tech icon Steve Jobs first unveiled the iPhone , which was definitely the case.

If you haven’t seen the original stage presentation yet, it’s worth watching on YouTube. Jobs famously started the announcement by stating that the company would be releasing three new products of his (a touchscreen iPod, a revolutionary phone and an internet communicator), but then the iPhone was actually his three Revealed that everything is in his one device.

Size: 640×360 480×270

Do you want to save this setting to all devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Please use a browser that supports html5 video to view the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

Sorry, this content is not accessible!

Enter your date of birth to view this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year2023202220212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking “Enter” you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

input

Now Playing: Best Mobile Games of 2022

A buttonless interface might seem archaic today, but it was considered a major departure from existing telephony technology at the time, which typically included an entire QWERTY keyboard in the bottom half of the shell. Devices have certainly evolved over the years, but there’s no denying that Jobs and Apple set the aesthetic standard that all future smartphones will follow.

The original iPhone was revolutionary indeed, but it didn’t have all the features you’d expect from a cell phone today. For example, the second iPhone was called “3G” instead of iPhone 2. This is because it supports that data standard and added killer features of its time like push email and GPS. We have really come a long way.

The products featured here have been independently selected by the editors. GameSpot may receive a portion of the proceeds from purchases featured on our site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/the-iphone-was-announced-sixteen-years-ago/1100-6510456/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos