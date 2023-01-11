FAA Suspension Live Update: No Explanation Yet as Flights Resume





Frequent flyers know it feels good, especially when air travel recovers from the pandemic’s downturn. Their flight is delayed and they receive little information as to when or if they will take off, stirring up feelings of anger and despair.

But a Federal Aviation Administration system failure that caused more than 8,000 delays on Wednesday put frustrated passengers in a slightly different dynamic. This time, the airline was not to blame.

According to political consultant Jess McIntosh, everyone was really helpful because this was a system-wide, nationwide problem with nowhere to direct your anger.

The outage that halted takeoff for about 90 minutes Wednesday morning was caused by a failure of the system the FAA uses to send timely safety warnings to pilots. According to the FAA, flights began to resume around 9:00 a.m., but the effect kept him disrupting air traffic throughout the day.

Paul Hudson, president of FlyersRights.org, which represents airline consumers, said the shutdown was shocking and potentially avoidable.

The fact that this could happen shows a real vulnerability in the computer systems the FAA operates, he said. The FAA said it was still investigating the cause of the NOTAM (short for Notam to Air Mission Alert System) disruption. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

Hudson said the cause of the disruption is still unknown, but the FAA needs to update its computer systems and conduct more stress tests, such as drills conducted at airports and airlines to prepare for emergencies. said it was clear.

Just weeks after mass cancellations by Southwest Airlines left thousands of travelers stranded in terminals across the country, many passengers were optimistic about the day when air travel will be chaotic again.

Bettina Inkun, who was traveling to Houston from Washington, said the United pilot kept everyone informed and calm on the delayed flight.

The entire United team has done a remarkably good job of setting expectations, being honest about what they know and don’t know and what it means.

As Sarah Hall and her fiancé Drew Tomlinson of Stamford, Connecticut, waited at the gate of Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday morning, they were as confused as American Airlines staff were passengers. I received the impression that.

An airline representative said over the intercom that there was an outage in the FAA system, but there were few other details.

They emphasize that they have all the same information as we do, Hall said.

An FAA system failure on Wednesday left planes stranded on the ground at airports across the country, including Boston’s Logan International.Credit… Vanessa Leroy of The New York Times

Some passengers may have been kind, but their plans were equally ruined. McIntosh, who left for the airport at 4:30 a.m. to catch a flight to Raleigh, North Carolina for a business meeting, eventually returned home when he realized he would be missing most of his time. rice field. Incln had to rearrange several meetings, and Hole said she and her fiancé probably missed a connecting flight in Phoenix and a hike in Utah scheduled for Tomlinson’s birthday. He said it would interfere with travel.

Several major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines, said they would waive fees normally associated with flight changes due to delays and cancellations on Wednesday.

Industry analyst Mike Arnott said the fact that the disruption was caused by the FAA and not the airline handling the overbooked flights may explain why many passengers are less upset. unknown.

Safety first, he said, was the right decision. By and large, I hope most travelers will soon forget this.

Not everyone understood that much.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican and influential member of the Senate Aviation Committee, called for the FAA to be held accountable for what went wrong.

Those who fly deserve to fly safely, he said in a statement. The FAA’s inability to keep critical safety systems running is completely unacceptable.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 workers, said the disruption is a reminder that airline crews need to update the computer systems they rely on to operate them. says it is something.

Nelson said the root cause of the problem will be revealed in the coming days, but it’s clear that solid and stable funding is needed this year to bring the aviation system into the 21st century. .

Paola Canales, who flew Spirit Airlines to Honduras and had a layover in Florida, said the malfunction made her worried about the integrity of the system.

Think about it, she said. Hacking is happening all the time now.

Passenger Cylon Stokes, who was heading southwest from LaGuardia to Oakland, Calif., said he was very upset about the meltdown as he was looking for a quiet corner of the airport to take a nap on Wednesday. she said she needed to.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, 52-year-old Jaime Vallejo, who owns a cleaning company, was worried about getting a connecting flight from Miami to Ecuador. He was traveling with his wife and his three children and just found out that his 12pm flight was two hours late.

Vallejo said he was also frustrated that the FAA had not notified him directly.

I didn’t get many emails, he said.

A computer glitch disrupted a flight Wednesday morning for Phoenix passengers.Credit… Erin Schaff/The New York Times

Unlike the holiday-season meltdowns in the Southwest, Wednesday’s disappointment wasn’t attributed to any particular company or bad weather, when passengers took their anger squarely on the airline and some of its employees. Everyone was in the dark, regardless of airline or region of the country.

The focus of the photo led to a chaotic scene in the early morning. Venus Marcil said she and her uncle were on a plane at Orlando International Airport when they fastened their seatbelts and cleared the plane for a 7:25 a.m. Delta flight to New York when the pilot left. I said I said no.

The passenger disembarked and was told she would receive an update in about two hours.

But it wasn’t Delta’s fault, she said.

I think Marcil has a transparent and timely communication about airlines.

Reporting was contributed by Niraj Chokshi, Jenny Gross, Jordyn Holman, Wesley Parnell, and Nancy Wartik.

