The iPhone 15 Pro is once again rumored to have static volume and power buttons, and the iPad Pro could follow.





Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated today that the iPhone 15 Pro model will feature solid-state volume and power buttons, and if the change is well received, other high-end devices could follow in the future. He added that it could follow suit. Presumably this includes the iPad Pro and possibly the Apple Watch Ultra.

Kuo previously said that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature two additional Taptic Engines that provide haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed without actually moving the buttons. It’s similar to the solid-state home button introduced with the iPhone 7 and his Force Touch trackpad on his recent MacBook.

In a series of tweets today, Kuo said that Cirrus Logic would benefit from the change as supplier of Taptic Engine chips for iPhones.

The iPhone’s solid-state buttons may further improve water resistance and eliminate moving parts that can wear or break over time.The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still include mechanical buttons. A button will be included.

Apple is expected to announce the full iPhone 15 lineup in September, as usual, so the device is still about eight months away from launch.

popular stories

Apple broke with 21 years of tradition

Breaking with a 21-year-old tradition, Apple for the first time since 2000 didn’t release a new Mac in the fourth quarter of this year. this year. Historically, Apple announced at least one new Mac model every October-October Q4.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected later this year with these 6 unique features

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September, as usual. Rumor has it that these devices will have at least six unique features not available on the stock iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. A rundown of six features rumored to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro model: A17 chip: The iPhone 15 Pro model will come with the A17 chip.

Sketchy ChatGPT App Soars on App Store Charts, Claims $7.99 Weekly Subscription [Update: Removed]

A sketchy app claiming to be the bot ChatGPT skyrocketed the App Store charts, prompting users every week to use the service, which is completely free to use on the web and appears to have nothing to do with a real bot. You are billing a $7.99 subscription. ChatGPT has seen a recent surge in popularity, with some calling it AI’s “iPhone moment” given its mainstream appeal. ChatGPT can articulate short and long forms…

iPhone 16 Pro rumored to feature under-display Face ID next year

According to The Elec, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature Face ID technology under the display, offering a more usable display area. According to a Korean-language report, Apple will move the components required for Face ID authentication directly under the iPhone’s display in 2024. When not in use, his TrueDepth camera for Face ID is hidden under the display and seamlessly…

iPhone 15 Pro model rumored to be more expensive

According to recent reports, the iPhone 15 Pro model could face a higher price hike than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumors from an unidentified source on Weibo suggest that Apple will increase the price of his iPhone 15 Pro model this year to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The extent of potential price increases is not yet clear. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are…

A 15-inch MacBook Air is rumored to launch in 2023, but a new 12-inch MacBook seems unlikely so far

According to an update shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will release a larger 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, while the previously rumored 12-inch MacBook with Apple silicon could launch later this year. not expected. Gurman didn’t share additional details about the 15-inch MacBook Air display, but his analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple’s supplier…

iOS 17 Coming Later This Year: Here’s What You Can Expect

Apple is still about five months away from announcing iOS 17, but based on Apple’s previous announcements and reported information, we can piece together some details about the upcoming software update. Below, we’ll recap everything we’ve heard about iOS 17 so far. Apple will announce iOS 17 alongside iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS…

Apple’s 2023 Roadmap: When New Products Will Launch This Year

Apple is reportedly planning to launch at least 10 Apple devices this year, with new product releases planned on a quarterly basis. After months of rumors about many of Apple’s upcoming devices, we’ve gathered information from various sources to provide a tentative roadmap for the company’s launch plans for this year. The timeframe below is based on information from…

5 Rumored HomePod Features and Changes in 2023 Tuesday, January 10, 2023 1:55 AM PST

Later this year, Apple will reintroduce a new full-size HomePod. This is the successor to the original smart speaker, which was discontinued almost two years ago. Apple reportedly discontinued his HomePod in March 2021. This is due to the poor sales and lack of features compared to the speakers offered by Amazon and Google. The HomePod lineup continues to be part of Apple’s portfolio…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/11/iphone-15-pro-solid-state-buttons/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos