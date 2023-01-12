Amazon Kindle Scribe E-Reader Reviews





CHOICE verdict

With a 10.2-inch display, Kindle Scribe is the largest e-reader Amazon has released in over a decade. It doesn’t have the powerful collaboration features of the ReMarkable 2 or tablet devices, but it offers up to 12 weeks of reading on a single charge, making it a great e-reader for those who find the standard 6-inch display too small. A solid option for Sometimes I like to take notes and mark up documents.

Price: $549 Contact: www.amazon.com.au

Amazon first introduced the Kindle in 2007, and to this day its 6-inch display remains the most popular screen size for e-readers. You can comfortably hold your device in one hand and read one of his thousands of titles anywhere – in the park, on the train, on the beach.

Amazon’s newest and most expensive e-reader, Kindle Scribe, has a large 10.2-inch screen and stylus, imports Microsoft Word and PDF documents, and through the ability to mark up basic notes and highlights. , which provides some of the functionality of the tablet. .

reading and writing

The obvious comparison to Kindle Scribe is ReMarkable 2. Although the two devices are very similar, the reading and writing experience is quite different. ReMarkable 2 is a productivity tool that happens to read documents in e-reader format. Kindle Scribe, on the other hand, is first and foremost a (very big) e-reader with the ability to take notes and do limited markup and highlighting.

A more accurate name for this device is Kindle ‘Scribble’. Useful for making notes and reminders, or sticky notes about ebook passages, but meaningful creative and collaborative work.

Stylus performance

The stylus included in the standard package is easy to use, and the tip accuracy and overall feel when doodling or drawing are comfortable and balanced. To create sticky notes and comments within an existing eBook, simply tap the document with your pen and your notes will be collected and marked up for future reference. You can also export your notes if you want. A premium pen is available that adds an eraser and macro button, but the basic pen gives you everything you need to work with this device.

Handy for taking notes in an ebook, but don’t expect it to replace your tablet or laptop when it comes to meaningful collaboration.

One side of the stylus has a magnetic strip that can be fixed to the side of the display when not in use, but it can be irritating if you’re using it as an e-reader, so make sure you have a safe spot. Place your stylus when not in use, or store it securely in the saddle in the optional protective cover ($99). This cover not only provides a level of protection for your display, but it also offers landscape or portrait folding stand options.

The included stylus is easy to use and doesn’t require charging, but it offers limited options for markup and collaboration.

Display quality and controls

The resolution is sharp, the page processing is smooth and fast, the A4 size text display is attractive, and the font size can be increased as needed. Accessing the menus for selecting ebooks or changing the screen layout is quick and intuitive as tapping your finger at the top of the screen reveals the appropriate menu controls .

The device resembles the Kindle Oasis, with a wide lip on one side to make it easier to hold in one hand, but the Scribe feels unsafe to hold with anything but two sturdy hands. And unlike Oasis, there are no physical page-turn buttons on the edge of the screen, so if you prefer button presses to swiping left or right, it can take a little time to adjust.

The resolution is sharp, page processing is smooth and fast, and A4 size text is easy to read.

Online dictionaries are useful, and the Send to Kindle feature is very useful if you’re working on a document you created on your laptop or downloaded to your phone and want to finish reading it in Scribe. Although it doesn’t have online library support like the Kobo e-reader, anyone with an Amazon account will be familiar with the store’s simple and efficient book preview and purchase process.

Documents and Templates

Think of Kindle Scribe as an e-reader with added productivity features, not a full-featured tablet. Paper, to-do lists, and even sheet music. Once you’ve marked up your template of choice, you can export your document as a PDF.

Easily share documents on your Apple iOS or Android device. The ability to send Microsoft Word documents directly from Word to Kindle Scribe is promised in the next software update.

reading in bed

Ease of use, display quality, and office collaboration are all important factors when choosing an e-reader, but it’s also important to know what it’s like to use in bed.

The Scribe’s huge screen size and weight of almost half a kilo can be a problem if you’re trying to read with one hand, but most people tend to use two hands, which makes it very difficult to do. It doesn’t really matter if you’re lying in bed because it’s comfortable. over a reasonable period of time.

But with this added weight, if you tend to nod while reading, be aware that the inevitable drop on your face can lead to more than a startling realization that it’s time to turn off the lights. (pain!).

The Kindle Scribe is smaller than the standard 6-inch Kindle and can be a sleep disorder if you’re in the habit of napping while reading in bed.

Kindle Scribe Specifications Screen: 10.2-inch Paperwhite display. Resolution: 300ppi. Dimensions: 196 x 230 x 5.8mm. Weight: 433 grams (the stylus weighs an additional 14 grams). Storage: 16GB (32GB and 64GB options available). Connectivity: WiFi 802.11 ac/b/g/n supports 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. WEP, WPA, WPA2 and 3 security support with password authentication. Connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks is not supported. USB-C. Button: Power on/off. Type: 12 fonts and 50 font sizes. Processor: 1GHz MediaTek MT8113 Battery Performance: Up to 12 weeks of reading on a single charge, about 7 hours on a full charge when connected to a laptop, 3 hours when connected to a 9W USB-C power adapter less than Supported File Formats: Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, Unprotected MOBI, PRC Native. Convert to PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP. Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Catalan, Portuguese, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Turkish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese. Content: Instant access to Amazon’s eBookstore with millions of titles 24/7. Warranty: 1 year limited warranty and guaranteed software security updates for at least 4 years after the device was last available for purchase.

Stock Image: Getty unless otherwise stated.

