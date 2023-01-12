iOS 16.3 Beta 2 is here.Testers can try these features now





Apple released iOS 16.3 Beta 2 to public beta testers on Wednesday. This was about a day after the software was released to developers. The first beta appeared shortly after the release of iOS 16.2. Both his iOS 16.3 betas brought some new features to the tester’s iPhone.

As always, we recommend downloading the beta only on non-primary devices. Since these are beta versions of iOS 16.3, it is recommended to keep the beta versions on secondary devices as they may have buggy features and reduce device battery life.

For public beta testers, here’s what’s new in iOS 16.3 beta software. Keep in mind that the beta is still in progress, so these are likely not the only new features coming to iPhones when iOS 16.3 is released. A public release of iOS 16.3 has not yet been announced.

A new way to use Emergency SOS via satellite

Emergency SOS via satellite was introduced at Apple’s 2022 event in September. New beta software brings new ways to use services on iPhone.

In iOS 16.3 beta 2, the Call with Hold option was replaced with Call with Hold and Release. With Call with Hold and Release enabled, you can press and hold the side button and volume button to initiate a countdown and alarm. After the countdown, release the button and iPhone automatically calls emergency services. Before using call on hold, pressing the side and volume buttons first brought up the Emergency SOS call slider. Press and hold the button to start the countdown and sound the alarm. When the countdown ends, an emergency call will be sent from your mobile phone.

There is also an option to call quietly with Emergency SOS. If you enable this option, your phone will not flash or ring an alarm when you try to make an Emergency SOS call.

Apple Maps can help you find nearby parking

Reserve parking before you leave your home so you don’t have to hunt around for parking.

Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

If you’re using Apple Maps to get directions to a location, you can now find nearby parking lots in Maps. When searching for a place to go (in this case, a music hall in Cincinnati),[その他](…) and tap[駐車場]Tap. This opens SpotHero, an online service that helps you find, book, and pay for parking at nearby garages and garages. You can also reserve a spot through SpotHero. However, this feature is only available in some cities.

Security keys are now on your Apple ID

Beta software allows users to use third-party security keys in place of Apple ID two-factor authentication.

A security key is much like a house key. You’ll still use your password, but this extra layer of security will keep you safe from phishing scams and hackers.

Diya Jolly, chief product officer at authentication services company Okta, told CNET’s Stephen Shankland:

A security key provides additional protection for your device.

Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Apple’s security key feature only works with FIDO Alliance certified security keys.

New HomePod Handoff prompt

Beta testers with an Apple HomePod will see a new message when trying to use Handoff to transfer music, podcasts, or phone calls to their speakers. The message further explains how Handoff works with his HomePod.

One message tells you to bring your iPhone closer to HomePod to reveal controls or to transfer audio to HomePod. Another message tells you that you can bring your iPhone closer to HomePod again later to see the same controls or transfer music.

These are the main new features beta testers will see in the iOS 16.3 beta. This does not mean that these are the only features coming in the next iOS update. Apple may add more features before the release of iOS 16.3.

For iOS 16 news, see What’s new in iOS 16.2 and iOS 16.1. You can also find out here how to sign up to test Apple’s iOS beta software.

Now Playing: Watch This: iOS 16: Powerful Features You May Have Missed

6:28

