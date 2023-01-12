How does Google know my location if I’m using a VPN?





One of the main purposes of using a VPN is to get a new IP address. This obscures your identity, but can also make you appear to be in another geographic location.

So it may seem strange that sometimes when you open Google Maps you see your real location instead of your VPN location. It may appear. Why does Google know your true location?

This is because unlike most websites and apps, Google doesn’t use your IP address alone to determine your location. It is in their interest to do so as they continue to serve personalized ads and drive revenue.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use a VPN. Quite the contrary, you should keep using a VPN. Google may know your location, but a VPN hides your IP address and internet service provider, reducing the information Google knows about you. Plus, it will make you appear to be at a VPN server location from just about any other site, and your internet connection will remain encrypted to protect your online security.

Why Google knows your real location with VPN on1. GPS on your phone or tablet

It’s quite possible that Google knows your actual location through the GPS capabilities of your phone or tablet. Your device may have GPS enabled, and unless you turn it off, Google Maps and other mapping tools will work and keep track of your movements.

2. Wi-Fi location tracking

Google uses a location system called Wi-Fi location tracking to determine your current location. This method is similar to using GPS, but instead of relying on satellites, it uses Wi-Fi networks and access points to determine your location.

Google also has a database of existing Wi-Fi networks and access points in the world, and as long as Wi-Fi is on, it can measure the signal strength of any Wi-Fi network it scans with your device. , which is used to triangulate your current location. That means you don’t even need to be on a Wi-Fi network for Google to know your location.

3. Cookies stored on your device

Cookies are files that websites store on your device to record data about your visit and notify you of future visits. It stores basic information such as login information and account settings, as well as location details that help Google know where you are.

4. Google Account

Already have a Google Account? The answer is probably yes. And it may silently provide Google with your location in a number of ways.

Did you connect to a VPN when you signed up for your Google account? If not, Google may already have information about your location based on where you signed up. Are you signed in to a Google account on your device? If so, it’s possible that Google may think you live in the same area after just a few searches for local businesses and restaurants. You may have set your home and work addresses in Maps and started using a VPN. Location history is enabled. Does this mean my VPN is not working?

Not at all. A VPN might work properly, keep your traffic private with strong encryption, and provide a different IP address. Not only does this make it harder to track, it also makes you appear to be in a different location.

However, because Google Maps uses GPS, it can accurately track your movements even if your IP address is different. For example, if he tries to use Google Maps on his computer (which doesn’t provide GPS), it might assume he’s in a VPN location.

Like other Google services, the Company tracks accounts in a variety of ways. This means that it’s relatively difficult for Google to trick you about your location, especially if you’re signed into your Google account.

How to prevent Google from knowing your real location

While it’s questionable whether Google can be completely stopped from discovering your true location, certain steps can be taken to make it more difficult for companies to track you. .

1. Stay signed out of Google whenever possible

While you can’t completely leave Google services or the internet, at least you can stay signed out of your Google account when using search engines, maps, and more.

Read more: How to permanently delete your Google account

2. Turn off your phone’s GPS

To prevent Google Maps from locating your location, turn off your phone’s GPS service. Google Maps will still work for finding places, showing Street View, and most other uses, but you won’t be able to see your exact location on the map or get directions.

Swipe down twice from the top of your Android screen.[位置情報]to turn it off. iphone[設定]>[プライバシー]>[位置情報サービス]Go to. Toggle location services off. Disable certain settings in your Google Account

Still don’t want to ditch Google? it is up to you. If you’re going to stick with it for a little while longer, you should at least turn off some settings that could tell Google where you are.

Turn off Location History and Web & App Activity

Your Google Account has two settings, Location History and Web & App Activity, that let you control whether your location is saved and tracked. Enabling these settings will reveal your true location.

First and foremost, the Location History feature saves every place you’ve been, with a date and time stamp. Turn off Location History:

[マイ アクティビティ]Go to.[ロケーション履歴]Choose.[オフにする]>[一時停止]Choose.

However, turning off Location History is not enough. Web & App Activity also saves your online information and activities, such as your location on Google sites and apps, so it’s a good idea to turn off Web & App Activity as well.

[マイ アクティビティ]Go to.[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]Choose.[オフにする]>[一時停止]Choose. Turn off location sharing with sites in Google Chrome.

When you enable location sharing with sites, Chrome sends information to Google Location Services to estimate your location and share that information with the websites you visit. This is another way Google collects information about your physical location. Keep your location private by turning off location sharing for Chrome on both desktop and mobile.

Turn off location sharing in Chrome on desktop In Chrome, go to Site Settings.[場所]Click.[サイトに現在地の表示を許可しない]Click.Turn off location sharing in Chrome on mobile[設定]>[サイトの設定]>[場所].[場所]Toggle off.

Read more: Ranked: The Best (and Worst) Search Engines for Privacy in 2022

4. Use another (non-Google) service

Although Google is the most popular search engine, it is known to be one of the least privacy-respecting, tracking a lot of information about its users. This includes location history, browsing behavior, search history, etc. To minimize what Google knows about you, use a privacy-respecting search engine like DuckDuckGo.

Read more: 15 YouTube alternatives and competitors for 2023

5. Use a VPN browser extension

VPN browser extensions help protect your online activities and disguise your location while using your browser. For example, his ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome offers additional privacy and security features when enabled alongside the ExpressVPN app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expressvpn.com/blog/how-does-google-know-your-location-when-vpn-on/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos